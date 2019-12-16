A 14-year-old black student at Summit High School was bullied and racially harassed to the point he killed himself in 2017, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

The family of Deshaun Michael Isaiah Adderly is seeking $400,000 for wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress from the Bend-La Pine School District, Deschutes County and 10 Summit students who are listed as defendants in the suit, although they are not named.

John Does 1-10 allegedly called Deshaun names including racial epithets and committed physical violence against him, including pulling him out of another student’s car, and teasing him after he shaved and dyed his hair.

“(Deshaun) suffered fright, horror, grief, shame, humiliation, embarrassment, anger, disappointment, worry and nausea,” reads the lawsuit, filed Friday by Bend attorney Bryan Donahue. “The conduct of Defendant John Does 1-10 was an extraordinary transgression of the bounds of socially tolerable conduct.”

Deshaun began attending Summit as a freshman in September 2017. He was one of the only black students there, the lawsuit states. He reportedly spoke with school officials several times about the troubles he was experiencing at school, but the school’s anti-bullying policy was not followed, according to the suit.

“Despite having actual or constructive knowledge that (Deshaun) was the target of bullying, which included racial discrimination, at no time did Summit investigate such occurrences or take any steps to curtail the conduct, or impose discipline on those responsible,” reads the lawsuit.

On Dec. 11, 2017 — three days before his death — Deshaun informed an unnamed school official about the alleged bullying, but declined to provide the names of the perpetrators for fear of being labeled a “snitch,” the lawsuit states. The official failed to file a report or contact Deshaun’s parents.

On Dec. 14, Deshaun was involved in a “physical altercation” in a Summit High School bathroom with at least one other student. A video of the incident was circulated on social media and Deshaun received further harassment as a result, according to the lawsuit.

Later that day, Deshaun posted on social media that he did not want to fight anyone and was afraid someone would “jump” him at school the following day and wanted to be left alone.

“(Deshaun’s) posts included threats of violence directed at those that wanted to harm him and indicating that (he) wanted to die and that he would shoot himself in the head without hesitation,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also names Deschutes County, which operates a Mobile Crisis Assessment Team for suicide prevention purposes. Deshaun met with an MCAT member just hours before he was discovered motionless in his bedroom closet, but the MCAT member did not perform a complete and thorough suicide risk assessment, according to the lawsuit.

Oregon law mandates that school districts adopt anti-bullying policies. Summit’s policy requires staff to take reports of bullying incidents and maintain the anonymity of students who file complaints. The policy also requires that a student’s parent be notified of any complaint involving their student and that the school must employ progressive student discipline for those found to have bullied, including expulsion or involvement of law enforcement.

This is the second lawsuit filed this year following a Central Oregon child’s suicide. The family of Brooklyn Marie Brehm is suing the Redmond School District in federal district court for $12 million after the sixth grader was bullied by a boy for her weight.