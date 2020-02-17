Central Oregon’s largest school district, Bend-La Pine Schools, already has a plan for the estimated $18 million it will receive this fall from the Student Success Act business tax, and much of it relies on hiring more than 125 new staffers.
Superintendent Shay Mikalson wants to reduce class size, support the health and safety of students and increase access for underserved students. That last group includes students who do not identify as Asian or white — which the district described as students of color — students in special education classes and students for which English isn’t their first language.
As he described his plan for spending Student Success Act dollars at Tuesday night’s Bend-La Pine School Board meeting, Mikalson repeatedly called the state investment “historic.”
The Student Success Act business tax was passed by the Legislature last year, and will raise an annual $2 billion for Oregon schools each biennium.
On Wednesday, Mikalson said this funding surge is a major change of pace from many of his previous years as a superintendent, both at Bend-La Pine and at Redmond School District, when he had to deal with funding cuts.
“It’s an impactful moment, after years of disinvestment from the state,” Mikalson said. “From my position, this allows Oregon to infuse some much needed resources into our classrooms in ways that will make positive impacts in our classrooms.”
The school district has defined “health and safety” as addressing the social, emotional, behavioral, physical and mental health of its students. Bend-La Pine plans to spend $8 million to meet these goals specifically, according to Mikalson.
More than 25 staff members should be hired specifically to assist with mental health throughout Bend-La Pine’s schools, with an emphasis on hiring elementary school counselors for schools with many underserved students. Currently, all of Bend-La Pine’s 18 elementary schools share one part-time counselor.
“Having those counselors in our highest-need elementary schools is critical,” Mikalson said Wednesday.
More than 15 educational assistants should be hired throughout Bend-La Pine’s elementary and middle schools as well, according to Mikalson.
The school district also plans on boosting its existing partnerships with the city of Bend, Deschutes County and The Child Center, a child mental health nonprofit. The district hopes to receive more school resource officers, behavioral health specialists and child psychologists from those three groups, respectively, Mikalson said.
Nearly $6 million of Bend-La Pine’s Student Success Act funding should go toward hiring more than 50 teachers districtwide, with the goal of reducing class sizes, Mikalson said.
Mikalson’s plan is to hire more than 20 new elementary teachers, more than 10 new middle school teachers and more than 20 new high school teachers. These positions will be allocated using a formula favoring schools with many historically underserved students.
“Two schools might have the exact same student population in numbers, but receive very different staffing allocations,” Mikalson said .
Janelle Rebick, president of the Bend Education Association, said the new teachers should effectively reduce class sizes. Having most of them go to schools with lots of underserved students was a smart decision, she said.
“If you gave the 20 new teachers to every elementary school, that’s not very much (per school),” Rebick said. “But if you target it to those schools that meet that criteria, it really makes a difference.”
Finally, the school district expects to hire about 25 staffers to help students from specific underserved groups, Mikalson said. This includes 15 new staffers who will work with special education students, five who will work with students whose first language isn’t English and three Latino liaisons. Bend-La Pine already has four Latino liaisons who communicate with and support Latino students and their families.
The district also plans on hiring a new administrative position: an equity coordinator. This person will coach teachers on being more culturally sensitive, select and lead training for new, more inclusive curriculum and also lead the charge on recruiting and retaining more teachers and staff of color.
Rebick liked the idea of having an administrator to help hire and keep teachers of color. It can be difficult to recruit people of color to teach in Bend-La Pine for multiple reasons, including the area’s high cost of living and lack of diversity, she said. Fewer than 15% of Bend’s population identify as nonwhite, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“If you come from a community where there’s a lot of people who look like you, and then you move to somewhere where there’s not, that can be daunting,” Rebick said.
As of the 2018-19 school year, Bend-La Pine’s teaching staff didn’t reflect its student body: 94% of teachers were white, compared to 82% of its students, according to state data.
The next step is for the Bend-La Pine School Board, at its March 10 meeting, to approve an application containing these plans, which will be sent to the Oregon Department of Education, Mikalson said. After the district and state finalize a plan, and one more public meeting is held with official numbers of funding and staff hirings, Student Success Act funds will start coming to the school district in late summer.
The amount of new staff per school will be announced in late spring, Mikalson said.
