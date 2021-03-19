Bend-La Pine Schools announced Friday it intends to return students to in-person learning in the first week of April.
In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Lora Nordquist said the state is expected to announce a reduction in social distancing at schools, from 6 feet to 3 feet, which would allow the school district to bring all students back to classrooms.
The school district plans to bring back kindergarten through fifth grade classes by April 5 and all K-12 by April 12.
“We feel more confident bringing students back, as well, because studies continue to show that schools are not major sites of COVID-19 spread,” Nordquist said in the letter.
Nordquist told The Bulletin on Friday that the change will help fourth grade through 12th grade students who have attended classes both remotely and in-person. Third grade students and younger have already been back to school full time.
The change will help about 9,000 students in fourth through 12th grades, Nordquist said.
“It’s pretty universally understood by our staff and our students that hybrid learning, while better than distance learning, still leaves a lot to be desired,” Nordquist said.
Nordquist also expects to see the emotional and mental well-being of students improve, because they will spend more time with their peers at school.
“It’s just more time for that social and emotional contact and time to be with peers and having a routine and schedule,” Nordquist said. “That’s more like what they are used to.”
In addition, the return to in-person learning will benefit teachers and students, Nordquist added.
“I think it will make life easier for our teachers so they can focus on the students in front of them,” Nordquist said.
For families who are not comfortable with in-person learning, or who have found success with distance learning, the school district will continue to offer remote instruction.
