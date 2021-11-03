An online dashboard has been launched to help families find coronavirus vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 years old.
The move comes after Oregon state health officials on Wednesday issued standing orders allowing providers to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 5 years and older as soon as supplies become available. Officials said they expect 180,000 initial doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is enough to cover nearly 53% of Oregon's roughly 342,000 children ages 5 to 11.
Some of the local health care providers offering vaccination clinics include Mosaic Pediatrics, local school-based health centers, Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, Summit Pediatrics, St. Charles Health System and La Pine Community Health Center.
“I continue to be impressed by our local medical community and their willingness to step up and create opportunities to help during this pandemic. I believe by offering so many local vaccine opportunities, families will have a wide range of options that fit their location and timing needs for their young students,” Steven Cook, superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools, said in a statement. “Vaccinating this key youth demographic is one more step in helping make our community safer, keeping our schools open for in-person instruction, and putting an end to the pandemic."
