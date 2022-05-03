Schools Closing (copy)
Buy Now

Students at Elk Meadow Elementary line up to load onto their buses shortly after school in March 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Bend-La Pine Schools is offering multiple transportation job fairs in May for community members interested in a job as a school bus driver for the district.

The district said in a press release Monday that it is inviting community members to test drive school buses on obstacle courses and interview for the job at the events, which will occur every Thursday this month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fairs will occur at 501 S.E. Second Street in Bend, and 16350 First Street in La Pine.

The district is offering starting pay of $25 per hour and paid training for hired drivers who need or are renewing their commercial driver’s license. The district is also offering a monthly medical, dental and vision insurance contribution of more than $1,200 for drivers who work more than four hours per day. And drivers will earn “an IRA-like benefit and PERS benefits,” the press release said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.