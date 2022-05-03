Bend-La Pine Schools is offering multiple transportation job fairs in May for community members interested in a job as a school bus driver for the district.
The district said in a press release Monday that it is inviting community members to test drive school buses on obstacle courses and interview for the job at the events, which will occur every Thursday this month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fairs will occur at 501 S.E. Second Street in Bend, and 16350 First Street in La Pine.
The district is offering starting pay of $25 per hour and paid training for hired drivers who need or are renewing their commercial driver’s license. The district is also offering a monthly medical, dental and vision insurance contribution of more than $1,200 for drivers who work more than four hours per day. And drivers will earn “an IRA-like benefit and PERS benefits,” the press release said.
