Bend-La Pine Schools administration building in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Three Bend-La Pine teachers were fired Tuesday because they did not comply with a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff in public schools, set more than a year ago by Gov. Kate Brown. 

In three unanimous votes, the Bend-La Pine School Board terminated Kelly Lundy, an Ensworth Elementary kindergarten teacher, Zack Webb, a 7th grade English teacher and cross country ski coach at La Pine Middle School, and Mark Schulz, a longtime teacher and freshman football coach at Mountain View High School. 

(1) comment

Agent zero
Agent zero

I can’t stress this enough..

Democrats are an abomination.. they must be removed from all decision making processes..over and over and over they continually prove they are completely unqualified to operate in society..

Report Add Reply

