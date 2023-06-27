Bend-La Pine Schools is continuing a tradition this year that’s been going on for at least 30 years: serving free breakfast and lunch to youth in Bend and La Pine during the summer months.

Thanks to the pandemic easing up, summer meals are back in four Bend park locations, as well as La Pine Elementary and the Boys and Girls Club in Bend. Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend is also a new location for the program this year. Last year, the program was held at different schools, said Garra Schluter, assistant director of nutrition.

