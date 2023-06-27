Two-year-old Olivia Lund, from left, receives her lunch Wednesday from Bend-La Pine Schools employees Marisa Sosa-Baca and Naomi Mandish at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park as part of the district's free summer meal program.
Bend-La Pine Schools employee Marisa Sosa-Baca holds Wednesday's lunch — chicken ranch flatbread and Caesar salad — which is part of the free meal program the school district provides at several locations in Bend and at La Pine Elementary School.
Carson Kintz, 8, of Bend, left, waits patiently for his lunch, while he and other area youth gather for the free meal program Wednesday that Bend-La Pine Schools provides at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park in Bend.
Bend-La Pine Schools is continuing a tradition this year that’s been going on for at least 30 years: serving free breakfast and lunch to youth in Bend and La Pine during the summer months.
Thanks to the pandemic easing up, summer meals are back in four Bend park locations, as well as La Pine Elementary and the Boys and Girls Club in Bend. Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend is also a new location for the program this year. Last year, the program was held at different schools, said Garra Schluter, assistant director of nutrition.
Schluter said, “Summer lunch is a nice way for us to fill the gap of time between school ending to school beginning where we can offer a free meal for kids during that time frame that they may not be able to get without being in school.”
Tracie Surgeon, executive chef for the school district and assistant supervisor of the summer meals program, said the program usually opens with a soft launch as families figure out which sites are open and when.
“I think that people like the different foods that we’re providing as well,” said Surgeon. “The comments that I’ve heard have been really positive.”
Surgeon described a summer menu that is mostly based on the regular school year menu: full of hot food items, some made from scratch. Summer meals will include tacos, nachos with queso sauce, barbecued turkey sandwiches, salads, steamed vegetables and more.
She said the team likes to try new options in the summer to gauge kids’ feedback. “It’s smaller scale than doing it for the school year, so it’s a really good opportunity to try out some new recipes,” she said.
Schluter hopes to get lots of families out to the parks this summer.
“It’s definitely a really fun program to do. It’s a way to connect with community, I would say, because families come with them typically to play and things like that,” Schluter said.
Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, children must eat their meals on-site this year.
Nutrition services typically serves around 500 meals each day, said Schluter.
Surgeon said, “I think for us, honestly, it’s a way to be in our community and to help the community out with meals for the kids that maybe are used to having free breakfast and lunch.”
Demand tends to ramp up after the Fourth of July, said Schluter.
Scratch cooking
Surgeon worked as a chef and manager at Starbucks before she joined Summit High School as a manager in nutrition services.
She said she fell in love with her job and began implementing some new ideas based on her background in food, and the district took notice, promoting her to executive chef.
“It’s been really great, with the development of our leads and managers, just teaching everyone that food can be really fun,” she said of her assistant supervisor role in this program. “Just the different idea of really implementing the scratch cooking into schools, rather than it just being boxed food. That was really important for me once I started the process, just going, OK, we can do things a little differently.”
The program is federally reimbursed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after district officials submit their meal count per day to the state.
“As long as they’re taking advantage of it, it will help. It allows those families not to have to worry about at least one meal in a day. We hope we get in an area where it’s going to make a bigger impact for kids,” said Schluter.
She said the program is open to anyone age 18 and younger from all over the United States, since it’s a federal program. Participants do not have to be students in Bend-La Pine Schools.
“You can check the map, and you can go to all over. If you want to make a road trip of free lunches, you could,” Schluter said.
