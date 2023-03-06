Earlier this month, Bend-La Pine Schools began a Student Voice Council, made up of 20 students from seven high schools around the district. These students will lend their voices to board meetings and provide their input on policies and decisions made by district leadership.
This leadership council is one of only a few in the nation, and allows students to see how governance and decision-making work, said staff advisor Jackie Wilson.
"It's great that this is happening, though we're just scratching the surface of what this will be," said Wilson. She was especially excited to apply for the role of staff advisor because she's done a lot of work with high schoolers in leadership development roles. Wilson also works as the sustainability and energy specialist for the district.
"I'm excited to represent my school on a district-wide level," said Wesley McGovern, a junior at Summit High School and new council member. McGovern also serves as captain of the debate team at Summit and has always had an interest in public policy and law.
"I'm a believer in the idea that when we rise we rise together," said McGovern. He said he wants to help students who feel left out, disconnected, and as though decisions don't impact them. "I'd like to bring belonging and productivity and help the greatest amount of students."
Teachers and administrators nominated students they felt would be a good fit for the council. District officials checked with those students to make sure they were interested in participating after being nominated, and the council was formed.
The students' first meeting was spent getting to know each other and beginning to figure out their vision and goals for the rest of the school year, including how the members will connect with the rest of the student body across the district to gauge student opinions, Wilson said. The plan is for one or two council members to attend each school board meeting and provide their input.
"We have a mission and vision and we hope students add to it to decide how it looks," said Wilson.
Summit High sophomore Dailey Arnold felt it was important to join because the decisions the school board makes affect students, so students should have a say. She's interested in advocating for student mental health and addressing bias and discrimination in the district.
"It's good experience to learn how to advocate for yourself and learn how change is made in the community," she said.
McGovern said he'd "like to put my name in the hat" for the group's executive board, made up of three members, which the students will officially form at their next meeting.
Eleni Adams, a junior at Summit High School, has taken on a lot of leadership positions because she wants to make sure every student voice is heard. In addition to her new role on the Student Voice Council, she's also the founder of the Social Justice club.
"I'm honored to be part of it," Adams said of the new council.
Students don't know what's behind each policy decision, and this position gives her a look behind the scenes, she said. Adams and the rest of the council will be able to let the board know what's working or not working to benefit students as they prepare for life after high school.
Adams said that she would specifically like to advocate for student mental health in her work with the council.
Adams is also interested in human rights law and would like to work in a field where she's able to help others and advocate for people who can't advocate for themselves.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.