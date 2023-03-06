Student Voice Council with Cook and Wilson

The 20 members of the Student Voice Council stand with Superintendent Steve Cook and their advisor, Jackie Wilson.

 Courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools

Earlier this month, Bend-La Pine Schools began a Student Voice Council, made up of 20 students from seven high schools around the district. These students will lend their voices to board meetings and provide their input on policies and decisions made by district leadership.

This leadership council is one of only a few in the nation, and allows students to see how governance and decision-making work, said staff advisor Jackie Wilson.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com541-383-0325

Tags

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.