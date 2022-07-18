The assistant principal for Summit High School in Bend will serve as interim principal at High Desert Middle School, according to a press release from Bend-La Pine Schools.
Mary Thomas has been selected to lead the school after Wendy McCulloch, the school’s former principal, recently resigned to take a job as a special education director for a school district in Washington. A district spokesperson said McCulloch’s last day was June 30.
Thomas worked as an administrator at Summit High School for the past four years. She also worked as a middle and high school teacher in Bend, Sisters, Indonesia and the Portland area.
“My philosophy is to lead with grace and kindness and to make sure everyone feels heard and supported. I am excited to join an incredible team of educators, who are known for putting students first,” Thomas said in the press release.
McCulloch’s resignation came as the district investigated a June 7 incident at the school where staffers allowed a convicted child sex offender into the school without giving him a mandatory check-in, violating district policy.
The investigation, which was released Friday, found that the middle school’s staff and administrators had allowed visitors in the school to use a restroom multiple times in recent years without a mandatory check-in. That, too, violated district policy, the investigation concluded.
The district did not disclose whether McCulloch's resignation had anything to do with the June 7 incident. McCulloch did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.
Bend-La Pine Schools will continue recruiting principals in 2023, the press release said.
Known security weakness goes public June 7th -> Admin self-reviews to be sure everything is great except publicly known failure -> McCullough resign 06/30 -> self-review summary released with other news dumps on Friday 07/15 -> impeccable administrator publicly assigned to HDMS on 07/18.
That's good work. Nice and tidy.
