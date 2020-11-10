Bend-La Pine Schools is asking the city of Bend and Deschutes County to do more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a bid to help schools reopen under new state guidelines.
The school district is asking both local governments to consider stepping up existing enforcement for mask wearing and other state guidelines, as well as to look into “formal restrictions on tourism and businesses for a short period of time in order to reduce transmission of COVID-19,” according to a letter sent to the city and county on Friday.
Carrie Douglass, the chair of the Bend La Pine Schools board, said the district is not asking for widespread, across-the-board restrictions. But the board does want local government bodies to talk to public health officials, learn where and how the disease is spreading and then take targeted action, she said.
Douglass said the decision to write the letter came after the state released new metrics to reopen schools.
“We really thought it would allow us to go back to school, then the surge over the past two weeks happened, and we got to the point where we can’t meet new metrics,” Douglass said.
New school reopening metrics, unveiled by Gov. Kate Brown in late October, loosened the rules on reopening schools. For example, to reopen all K-12 classes, a large county must have fewer than 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 5% or lower in a two-week average. Previously, a county had to have 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents to welcome back all students.
However, because COVID-19 case counts skyrocketed at about the same time Brown instituted these new metrics, many large school districts — including Bend-La Pine Schools and Redmond School District — had to keep their doors closed.
The school district is hoping for a coordinated community effort to help bring cases down, Douglass said.
‘We know our community can meet these metrics because we did so for months,” Douglass said. “The first set were stringent. These are well within reach.”
In response, Mayor Sally Russell decided to call a virtual special meeting of the Bend City Council for Thursday at noon to discuss the current reality of COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County, as well as talk about what could be done to reduce them.
But the scope of what the city can do is narrow, Russell said. Mask mandates and other regulations come from the governor’s office, and much of the enforcement of these rules are left to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission or state Occupational Safety and Health division.
Russell said the city's legal department is looking into what kind of actions Bend can and can't take.
The city does have its own civil penalty it can enforce for people who don’t wear masks in public spaces as mandated by the governor's emergency order. Since July, when the civil penalty was adopted, the city has received 51 complaints, said James Goff, the city’s code enforcement manager.
The city has only issued one citation, however, to the nightclub Seven, which had its liquor license suspended by the OLCC last week.
“For me, personally, I think of opportunities in the enforcement realm and also really to be better about bringing all members to the same place to understand their role on what to do to keep the community safe,” Russell said.
The city and school district are working on a joint messaging campaign that will be issued next week to communicate the importance of following public health guidance.
Russell said the data presented at Thursday's meeting will drive the decision-making process on any further restrictions or actions.
For example, the letter calls for the city to look into restrictions on tourism.
“If we look at what’s driving the cases in Central Oregon on Thursday, we can consider whether or not tourism is one of the primary factors we need to tackle," Russell said.
Russell said she hopes the special meeting helps get everyone on the same page about the severity of the COVID-19 situation in Deschutes County.
“This entire conversation is focused on keeping the community safer, and one of the great byproducts of that is that it gets our kids back in school," she said.
