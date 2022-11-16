Kina Condit-Chadwick

Bend-La Pine Schools has voted to appoint a new board member to fill a vacant seat. 

Kina Condit-Chadwick was voted into the seat in a district meeting Tuesday evening, filling the Zone 7, at-large seat left vacant after the resignation of Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez, who moved out of the district.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

