The Bend-La Pine school district hopes to have a new superintendent hired by the end of March.

On Friday, the school board met to discuss the hiring process to replace Shay Mikalson, who announced this fall that he would resign at the end of the school year.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the consulting firm hired by the school district to conduct an international search for Mikalson’s replacement, plans to host a number of interviews, focus groups and a district survey.

This will help identify the qualities the board wants to see in its next superintendent.

The goal is to have the job posted in January, said Valerie Pitts, a consultant with the firm, and have someone hired in time to start by July 2020.

Pitts expects the firm will have to narrow down a large initial pool of applicants to 25, and then eventually down to six to 10 final candidates for the school board to consider.

“It’s a very, very attractive district, for all the reasons you know well,” Pitts told the board Friday.

School board members emphasized the need to reduce bias within the interview process as the board moves forward. Board member Caroline Skidmore suggested blacking out information, like names and gender, to adjudicate applicants more fairly.

But board co-chair Carrie Douglass said blacking out that kind of information can be counterintuitive when trying to reduce bias. She suggested the board enroll in a program through Oregon State University-Cascades that teaches people how to reduce their biases while interviewing candidates.

“It’s a priority of mine, and I think on the rest of the board, to think of unconscious bias during the search process,” Douglass said.

Pitts said the firm would check with the district’s legal department about what is legal to do and not do when considering applications.