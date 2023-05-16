Cameron Fischer, Amy Tatom, and Melissa Barnes Dholakia appeared to be winning seats on the Bend-La Pine School Board by sizable margins, according to early election results Tuesday night.
Another race, for Zone 7, was quite close, with incumbent Kina Chadwick garnering 33.5% of the vote, according to early election results, compared to 31% for challenger Elizabeth Justema.
“I’m feeling great,” said Fischer of her lead. “I’m glad to be at the finish, and I’m excited to start focusing on my priorities of equitable access to safe, nurturing and welcoming schools.”
“It looks like it’s going to be pretty close,” said Justema. “We’ll have to sit tight and see how it all shakes out overnight, or maybe longer.” She said she thought the race would be tight, and therefore wasn’t surprised.
Ten candidates ran for four Bend-La Pine School Board seats.
Fischer, a professor with Oregon State University, ran against Christopher Strengberg, who works for a notary company and is earning his masters in education, for the Zone 3 seat.
Sherrie Grieef, who worked with children in behavioral health services, ran against Tatom, the incumbent, who is a family nurse practitioner with Mosaic Community Health, for the Zone 5 seat.
Barnes Dholakia, a leadership consultant who is the current board chair, ran against Chet Wamboldt, who co-owns Surge Consultant Group, a safety company, for the Zone 6 seat.
Chadwick, the incumbent, ran against Nicole Fitch, a real estate lawyer; Rod Hanson, a retired teacher; and Justema, who recently left teaching after 10 years in the district, for the Zone 7 seat.
The Zone 7 seat will fill the two years remaining in the four-year term of a school board member who resigned. The other seats are four-year terms.
In the lead up to the election, candidates discussed funding, student behaviors, curriculum and school safety, among other topics, as issues of importance in Bend-La Pine Schools.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
