Mosaic Medical, in partnership with Bend La-Pine Schools, plans to open a school-based health center at Mountain View High School in Bend in May. 

Cameron Fischer, Amy Tatom, and Melissa Barnes Dholakia appeared to be winning seats on the Bend-La Pine School Board by sizable margins, according to early election results Tuesday night.

Another race, for Zone 7, was quite close, with incumbent Kina Chadwick garnering 33.5% of the vote, according to early election results, compared to 31% for challenger Elizabeth Justema.

