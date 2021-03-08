The Bend-La Pine School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to spend nearly $2.9 million on land for a new elementary school.
The 10-acre parcel of land is located on the northern edge of the new Petrosa housing development, off of a soon-to-be-extended Yeoman Road, according to school district documents. Petrosa — which will have 1,260 homes — will be located just northeast of Bend city limits, off of Deschutes Market and Butler Market roads.
The land is currently owned by local builder Pahlisch Homes, which is constructing the Petrosa development, documents state.
To watch Tuesday night's Bend-La Pine School Board meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m., visit the school board's YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.