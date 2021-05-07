The Bend-La Pine School Board sent a letter Friday to Gov. Kate Brown asking to change the state’s quarantine guidelines for students exposed to COVID-19.
The letter, also addressed to Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, explains the guidelines are too strict and have led to about 800 students in the school district being quarantined.
In some cases, students were required to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure while wearing masks outdoors, circumstances under which virus transmission is extremely unlikely , the board said.
“This far into the pandemic, we find it absurd that current quarantine guidelines don’t differentiate between possible exposure indoors vs outdoors, or whether masks were worn or not,” the school board members wrote. “For example, possible exposure outdoors with masks should not lead to quarantine, while a possible exposure indoors without masks should.”
Students are currently being quarantined if they were within 6 feet of an infected person. The school board wants to reduce the distance to 3 feet and also not require quarantine if a student is vaccinated or doesn’t have symptoms.
“When you look at the fact that we have 800 students in quarantine right now and the harm that is causing them, we would like to see a little bit more common sense applied to the quarantine requirements,” Amy Tatom, a school board member and nurse practitioner, said Friday.
Tatom said the local schools are actually some of the safest places for students, compared to social gatherings where there are no rules for keeping distance or wearing masks. The school district has reported two suspected instances of COVID-19 spread in schools out of 18,000 students, the board noted in its letter.
“We are not seeing transmission in our schools as long as students are masked and following our safety protocols,” Tatom said.
Bend-La Pine Schools brought all students back to in-person learning, so the exposed students are forced to be away from the classroom during their 14-day quarantine. Those quarantined students complete assignments at home, but it’s not the same as in-person instruction, Tatom said.
Tatom and the other board members believe the quarantined students are falling behind.
“We’ve already had so much instructional time lost this year," Tatom said. "We really hate to see students and families continue to suffer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.