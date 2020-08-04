Starting this school year, the curriculum at Bend-La Pine Schools must represent myriad cultural viewpoints, prioritize hiring a more diverse workforce, conduct an annual survey of marginalized students and families, and take other equity-focused actions.
The new mandate, unanimously approved by the Bend-La Pine School Board at a Tuesday morning virtual meeting, means Bend-La Pine Superintendent Lora Nordquist must lead the school district using this anti-racist lens.
Although Bend-La Pine leaders have publicly advocated support for underserved communities — such as Black and Indigenous and people of color, those who are LGBTQ, those with disabilities, and more — the board formalized the approach. School district leaders will now start the work of creating concrete policies for students and staff.
“This will ensure our students, staff and families have more equitable experiences moving forward,” school board Vice Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia said after the meeting.
Various Central Oregon activist and social justice groups gave feedback on the new superintendent mandates before they were approved Tuesday, Barnes Dholakia said during the meeting. Those groups include the Latino Community Association, Restorative Justice and Equity Group and Father’s Group.
Marcus LeGrand, a Bend resident and member of Father’s Group — a nonprofit mainly comprised of local Black fathers — said he loved these new rules. Now, Bend-La Pine leaders can be held easily accountable if actions aren’t taken to improve the experiences of underserved students, he said.
“It is another step forward in going, ‘Hey, we don’t want you to put lip service to it. We want you to take action,’” LeGrand told The Bulletin. “It obligates them to say, ‘We have to do something.’”
Dalton Miller-Jones, a member of the Restorative Justice and Equity group, said these new rules will have a tremendous and positive impact. But he hopes district leaders will soon outline more specific, school-by-school actions to create a better experience for marginalized students.
One example Miller-Jones gave is how it’s difficult for some students to participate in after-school activities because they must work to support their families. He said creating a policy of giving stipends to these students from low-income families to allow them to participate in after-school activities could create more diversity.
“That’s how you can put teeth into these happy valley statements,” Miller-Jones told The Bulletin. “Diversity and equity means you are not penalizing people for their economic status.”
Nearly 82% of students in Bend-La Pine identified as white in the 2019-20 school year, according to state data. As of the 2018-19 school year — the most recent year this data was available — 94% of Bend-La Pine teachers were white.
Across Bend-La Pine, 35% of students relied on free or reduced lunch in the 2018-19 school year.
Students from marginalized groups in Bend-La Pine have spoken out — many in a massive districtwide survey held in the fall of 2019 — about experiencing racism, homophobia and other discrimination in schools.
More information on the new anti-racist rules is available on the school board website.
