Editor's Note: This is the first of two stories about this year's Bend-La Pine School Board candidates.
After a chaotic school year of tackling COVID-19, racial equity issues and hiring a superintendent, the Bend-La Pine School Board will see a major shake up on July 1.
For the second straight election, voters are guaranteed to elect at least three new board members to the seven-seat agency, as three incumbents decided to not run for re-election. Board chair Carrie McPherson Douglass is the lone incumbent running.
The school board could become more ethnically diverse come July as well. Three people of color are running: Marcus LeGrand, who is Black; Janet Sarai Llerandi, of Indigenous Mexican descent; and Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, who identifies as Mexican-American.
At the moment, only one school board member, Shimiko Montgomery, is a person of color.
Zone 1 (northwest Bend)
Carrie McPherson Douglass, 40, is the only incumbent candidate and she believes her four years of experience make her a good choice.
“I was able to lead our district through a pandemic, not perfectly, but with integrity and transparency and stability," McPherson Douglass said in a phone conversation.
Two other achievements she highlighted from her four-year tenure on the school board were making the budget process more transparent for taxpayers, and pushing for a renewed focus on equity for students of all backgrounds, she said.
McPherson Douglass' oldest child will start kindergarten at Bear Creek Elementary in the fall.
When asked about proposed, expected-to-pass legislation that would allow Oregon public agencies, like school districts, to ban concealed firearms in public buildings such as schools, McPherson Douglass said the proposed bill wouldn't have a major impact locally. Bend-La Pine Schools already forbids staff and students from bringing guns into schools, so it would only impact visitors, she said.
After talking with local gun safety experts, including in law enforcement officials, McPherson Douglass — a gun owner herself — said she leans toward ending visitors' concealed carry in schools if the state bill passes.
"I have deep concerns about the safety and students and staff if guns are present in schools," she said. "The data tells us there’s a much higher likelihood of an accident happening … than the likelihood than a gun would actually make students safer.”
Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer is a stay-at-home mother of two Summit High School students who has never held elected office. She declined to share her age.
Lopez-Dauenhauer believes local schools are behind on teaching students the basics.
"Oregon is years behind where kids should be," Lopez-Dauenhauer wrote in an email. "We need to ensure our children are well prepared with the critical thinking skills necessary to become productive adults."
Although she supports non-discrimination and fairness, Lopez-Dauenhauer had some issues with Bend-La Pine's recent equity push.
"I am concerned about the rise of reverse-racism and identity politics that are now dominating public policies and affecting the curriculum," she wrote.
When asked to clarify what she meant, Lopez-Dauenhauer said it could also be called "reverse discrimination."
"I don't think there should be any further clarification required," she wrote.
Lopez-Dauenhauer also expressed no interest in banning visitors from carrying concealed firearms in schools.
"Keep the policy as is and make sure the school resource officer position is well-funded," she wrote.
At this time, Bend-La Pine Schools has no plans to remove school resource officers, or police in schools.
Zone 4 (south Deschutes County)
Shirley Olson, 73, is retired from a decades-long career in education, including 38 years as a school administrator or educational consultant. The Sunriver resident has two grandchildren in Bend-La Pine: a senior at Summit High School and a seventh-grader at Pilot Butte Middle School.
Olson has not served on a school board, but she has been appointed or elected to many other bodies, including as the president of the Oregon Association of School Supervisors in the 1980s. She currently serves on Bend-La Pine's budget committee.
Olson said if elected, her top priority would be helping students catch up academically after a year of online schooling.
Not only is getting children back in schools important, "but it's ensuring that kids can make up any lost academic learning that has occurred over the last year," Olson said in a phone conversation. "It’s going to be a very, very challenging set of a few years to bring everything back to some kind of normalcy.”
Olson is also a member of the Sunriver Women's Club, which directs much of its philanthropic efforts toward south Deschutes County, where poverty levels are higher. She said, if elected, she'd be a voice for that community.
“I am very willing to stand up for those needs — not that the board hasn't been, but maybe a little more visibly and with a little more passion," she said.
More than 60% of students in all four La Pine-area schools are eligible for free or reduced lunch — a much higher percentage than the vast majority of Bend-area schools.
Olson said if given the chance, she would vote in favor of banning concealed carry in schools.
"Guns have no business in schools," she said.
Olson's opponent is fellow Sunriver resident Gregg Henton, a retired employee of General Motors with no elected experience. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
