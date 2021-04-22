The four Bend-La Pine School Board candidates who participated in this election's virtual candidate forum this week all have differing backgrounds.
Carrie McPherson Douglass is the only incumbent board member, and a co-founder of multiple businesses. Janet Sarai Llerandi is a daughter of immigrant parents and founder of Latino-focused nonprofit Mecca Bend. Marcus LeGrand is a Navy veteran and a community college adviser. Shirley Olson has nearly 40 years of experience as a school administrator and educational consultant.
The four candidates represent only half of those running because none of their opponents participated in the forum. Douglass, Llerandi, LeGrand and Olson found they shared many ideas on supporting schools, requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff and more.
"The four of us come with very different views," Olson said. "On the other hand, we have the same values.”
The virtual forum was hosted by local nonpartisan organizations City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County. It was recorded Tuesday evening and posted on City Club's website Thursday.
When the candidates were asked how they would use federal COVID-19 money to help the district, the candidates offered many options.
LeGrand said the funds should be used to help with the transition out of distance learning, by improving school ventilation systems and buying more personal protective equipment.
He also said new positions created with funding — whether those are new federal funds or state money from the voter-passed Student Success Act — should come with enough staff to help them achieve their goals.
"Don’t load it down on one person," LeGrand said. "If you have a director of diversity, don’t give that person (all the) responsibility with no staff.”
Douglass said the school board plans to use a lot of the federal money to fund summer programs to help students who struggled with online schooling. But the federal funds Bend-La Pine has received so far — about $8 million, she said — won't make a huge impact, she said.
"It’s great, and we’ll use it wisely, (but) it is not nearly enough to make up for a year of lost learning," Douglass said.
Llerandi — who is also the finance coordinator for education nonprofits Better Together and Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon — agreed that the $8 million will be used up quickly. But she's skilled in working with tight budgets, she said.
"As a single parent, my added layer of experience having to work on shoestring budgets counts for more than you can imagine," Llerandi said.
Llerandi wasn't the only candidate to say life and career experience would benefit Bend-La Pine Schools.
Olson touted her decades-long career in the education world, from being an educational consultant for companies like Pearson to serving as an elementary school principal and administrator in multiple school districts, including Salem-Keizer.
“I have seen lots of questions and lots of solutions," she said.
As the lone incumbent, serving on the board since 2017, Douglass said she would provide stability as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and a new superintendent, Steve Cook, takes charge in July.
“I’m really uniquely qualified to continue to provide strong and consistent, but also transformative, leadership at this time," she said.
Raised by a single parent in a small North Carolina town, LeGrand used his military career to pay for college. Now, as a college and career success coach at Central Oregon Community College, he works hard to help other young adults realize their goals, and can do the same at Bend-La Pine, he said.
“I’m a small town kid who understood that hard work is going to get you somewhere," LeGrand said. "Now, I can hand my experiences over to some student, or many students, who need that knowledge."
All four candidates also agreed that if elected, they likely wouldn't mandate school staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I believe in fact-based evidence. I believe in the science," Llerandi said. "But I also believe it is the responsibility of each household parent to make that decision.”
The candidates' four opponents, who did not participate in the forum, were briefly mentioned at the virtual event.
When asked what differentiates the candidates from their opponents, both Douglass and Llerandi pointed out that their challengers — Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer and Jon Haffner, respectively — seemed to be primarily focused on reopening schools.
Bend-La Pine Schools began bringing back students in-person in late January.
“Being a one-issue candidate is not healthy for a board any time, especially not now, in the middle of a crisis, and with a new superintendent," Douglass said of Lopez-Dauenhauer.
LeGrand noted that he hadn't seen his opponent, Wendy Imel, engaged in the Bend community, and welcomed her to join him. LeGrand is a board member of The Father's Group, a Bend educational nonprofit led by Black fathers.
"We're all fighting hard for change, so let's do it together," LeGrand said.
Olson said she did not know much about her opponent, Gregg Henton.
