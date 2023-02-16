Scott Maben, director of communications for Bend La Pine Schools, uses new interior door and lock hardware on the door of a kindergarten class at North Star Elementary School in Bend Tuesday afternoon.
The Bend-La Pine School Board approved speeding up the replacement of door locks to improve safety and security in 3,000 classrooms and offices across the district at their Tuesday meeting. The project, originally slated to take place over several summers, is now approved to take place during the school year so it is completed as quickly as possible.
One intention for the $5.5 million upgrade is to make sure locks across the district are as similar as possible and they can be easily locked from the inside. The new mechanism will also indicate whether the door is locked to people on the outside. Older door hardware requires a key to lock doors.
It's a matter of equity, said Bend-La Pine communications director Scott Maben. "There are some schools that have the latest in safety and security, and some that don't," he said. "We want all schools to have the same access to safety and security."
Pilot Butte Middle School, Caldera High School, and North Star Elementary, all schools that were recently built or modernized, already have this door hardware installed.
The 33 schools in the Bend-La Pine district were built at different times and have a variety of door hardware. The upgrades will ensure the locks are standard, and easy to use, said Maben.
The work will be done at 28 different schools in a process that will take at least three years. Summer is a "tight window" in which to get work done, said Maben, and allowing the project to proceed during the school year means the replacement can take place at a faster pace.
Voters approved a $249.7 million bond measure last November which included the funding for this project.
Bend Police support the project.
“We support any upgrades to school buildings that allow for more safety in time of threats or emergency. We hope that the system will allow for easy access from first responders in the event of a threat,” said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.
Kevin Gehrig, principal at North Star Elementary, praised the new locks, which were installed at North Star when it was built in 2019. The locks were initially part of the school's planning process from 2018 to 2019. The school opened its doors in August 2019.
Gehrig said the new locks are a definite improvement.
"The process is faster, and more efficient," he said, adding that safety measures in the district were heading in a "good, thoughtful direction."
