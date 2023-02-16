The Bend-La Pine School Board approved speeding up the replacement  of door locks to improve safety and security in 3,000 classrooms and offices across the district at their Tuesday meeting. The project, originally slated to take place over several summers, is now approved to take place during the school year so it is completed as quickly as possible.

One intention for the $5.5 million upgrade is to make sure locks across the district are as similar as possible and they can be easily locked from the inside. The new mechanism will also indicate whether the door is locked to people on the outside. Older door hardware requires a key to lock doors.

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is a schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.

