Many middle and high school students in Bend-La Pine Schools are struggling academically due to distance learning, and their grades this fall are suffering, too. About a third of them are failing at least one class.
To help these students, the school district is mandating that the lowest grade percentage middle and high school students can receive on an assignment or test is now 50%, instead of 0%. Although that’s still an F, district leaders say this creates a more equitable grading system, making it easier for students to improve their grade beyond an F.
“The reality is, we have a lot of kids who are struggling,” said Katie Legace, executive director of high schools at Bend-La Pine. “We decided to implement something that would create an immediate fairness for students.”
This new grading policy began Dec. 1, and will continue through the rest of the 2020-21 school year. All Ds and Fs will also be changed on first-semester transcripts to Ps (pass) and NGs (no grade).
Seeing a sharp increase of students failing classes while learning at home this fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the catalyst for this grading system change, said Legace and Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
About 35-40% of the approximately 9,700 middle and high school students in the district are failing at least one class, Nordquist said. That’s triple the normal amount of students failing a class, Legace said.
However, the district was considering getting rid of 0% grades even before COVID-19 closed school doors, Nordquist said.
“To be honest, it’s probably a practice we should’ve changed a long time ago,” she said. “Out of crisis comes opportunity.”
The classic, 100-point grading scale is inherently unfair, Nordquist said. While there’s a 10-point range for As, Bs, Cs and Ds, there’s a 59-point range for an F.
“That scale is stacked mathematically against the student from the beginning,” Nordquist said. “If you have a 59-point range ... it’s very hard for a student who is struggling to get out of a hole that’s dug very early in the semester.”
Nordquist noted that this policy isn’t giving students credit for nothing. The new 50% baseline still isn’t passing, so if a student never turns in a single assignment, that student still does not pass the class, she said.
This policy will not effect the grades of students who are already passing their classes, Legace added.
Although the district is not requiring teachers to retroactively change below-50% grades from before Dec. 1, many Bend-La Pine teachers are doing so anyway, Nordquist said.
Some teachers are implementing even more grading reform, such as allowing students to turn in assignments again for a higher grade or not grading homework, Nordquist said. The district is not mandating these changes at the moment, Legace said.
In the second semester, which begins in February, the school district will create a task force to evaluate whether the no-0% policy helps more students pass classes, Nordquist said. The group will then make a recommendation to district administrators whether or not to continue this policy, or implement other grade reforms, beyond the 2020-21 school year.
Still, these grading changes won’t make a difference if students don’t engage with distance learning, Legace warned.
“Teachers are telling us, if they can get kids there … they will help them learn,” she said. “But if they don’t show up, they can’t help them.”
