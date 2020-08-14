Bend-La Pine Schools will hold two virtual town halls Wednesday to discuss returning to school this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town halls will each have a short presentation from Superintendent Lora Nordquist and other school district leaders, as well as a question and answer period, according to a Bend-La Pine press release.
The first town hall will be in English, at 4 p.m., the press release stated. A Spanish-language town hall will be held at 6 p.m. that same day.
The town halls can be viewed on Bend-La Pine's Facebook or Vimeo page.
The topics discussed will include school schedules, the Bend-La Pine Schools Online service, support services for families, and more.
