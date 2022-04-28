High school students in Bend-La Pine Schools are feeling less challenged and engaged by their school work on average in 2022 compared to 2021, and a low percentage of students are reporting feeling ready for college and a career.
That’s according to a new YouthTruth survey, which was presented to school board members during a work session Tuesday. Students were asked to rate their experiences on a scale, from lowest to highest, and the survey findings reflected how strongly they felt about something.
The survey also showed that, compared to last year, student respondents reported a lower average rating of culture and relationships in schools.
But the survey did show some positive trends, too.
Students in the district are reporting higher rates of belonging and peer collaboration in 2022. And slightly more students are reporting that they feel ready for college and career compared to last year.
YouthTruth is a nonprofit organization that serves 39 states and five countries. Its latest survey, which is meant to gauge perspectives from different student demographics, involved 2.18 million students and 443,348 families. This is the third consecutive year that the Bend-La Pine district has been involved in a YouthTruth survey.
The survey involved a variety of student, family and staff respondents. Roughly 3,800 high school students took the survey, according to Bend-La Pine School Improvement Director Dave VanLoo, who presented the survey findings to the school board. Those include 208 English language learners, 606 people who identify as LGBTQ, 420 persons of color and 385 special education students.
The survey highlighted a variety of needs among students in marginalized groups, including students who identify as LGBTQ, a group that reported far lower emotional and mental health ratings in schools when compared to other groups in the district in 2022.
These students also reported feeling less engaged and challenged by schools than any other group. The students reported lower ratings of fairness, respect, belonging and peer collaboration in their schools than any other group. And these students reported the lowest rating for college and career readiness compared to the other groups.
The results showed that “by far, the subgroup that is telling us that our system is not working for them is the 19% of students who identify as LGBTQ+,” said board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia in the meeting Tuesday. “It’s pretty drastic in the data.”
Amy Tatom, a board member, also said in the meeting the survey showed that LGBTQ students believe the district is “not serving them well across domains.”
As a nurse practitioner, Tatom said she noticed that her adolescent LGBTQ patients “did better when they were online because they were not dealing with bullying.” Tatom noted that the district reported better results in several categories when students were in distance learning, and asked to see if the data reflected this.
Board member Janet Sarai Llrenandi Gonzalez said she was not surprised that the data reflected disparities among different student groups like LGBTQ students. She said that, “being a person who identifies openly as a queer person, being a person of color, and also having children that identify within some of those subgroups” she knew the district was “failing some of these subgroups.”
“We talk about making our kids feel very comfortable at school and feel like they belong, and we’re way ahead of most Oregon schools on that one,” said board member Shirley Olson, who added: “But then, you dig into that data and you look at the subgroups, then you see the differences. And again, I don’t think we were surprised at the data.”
School board members took turns responding to the survey results at the work session. Llrenandi Gonzalez also asked for more specific data about students calling for greater academic challenges. VanLoo said in an interview Wednesday that students feeling underchallenged is an issue facing schools across the nation and globe.
Barnes Dholakia noted that although district students’ sense of belonging, peer collaboration and emotional and mental health “ranked high” when compared to the average national survey findings, the results were still lower than statewide averages for Oregon schools.
Barnes Dholakia added that “data like this will really help us start putting some targets in place” to make changes, improvements and measure progress in the district.
VanLoo said the district will be “digging deeper” into the data and sharing it with other school staff and families moving forward.
