Bend-La Pine Schools is capping attendance for upcoming public school board meetings at 50 people, but those who want to attend can make reservations online to ensure they get a seat.
The new policy is meant to address capacity issues prompted, in part, by contentious board meetings last summer, when meetings filled up amid national tensions over pandemic precautions in school, said district spokesperson Julianne Repman.
“Hopefully we’ve come to a place of better understanding of one another, and we’ll have fewer of those conflicts,” Repman said.
Repman said the pandemic was “certainly the catalyst” for meetings filling over the summer, so district officials are hoping the new reservation system will help.
Now attendees will have the option to make online reservations through a Google form on the district’s website several days in advance of meetings. Typically, board meetings occur on Tuesdays. So, online reservations will typically open to the public on the Friday before the meeting, said board clerk Janet Bojanowski.
If there are more than 50 people who sign up online for the meeting, then all attendees will be randomly selected through an online lottery, Bojanowski said. If there are less than 50 people who sign up online, then everyone who signed up will get a seat, and those who show up to the meetings without reservations will get the remaining seats.
Those who sign up can say their names to officials at the door and will be allowed inside, Repman said. She clarified that the district will not be checking identifications as attendees enter the meeting.
When the meeting exceeds 50 people, then the district will ask that attendees wait outside the meeting room.
Bojanowski proposed the policy at the end of a board meeting in early March. It was approved after a lengthy discussion among members over how meetings could be conducted in efficient and respectful ways.
Repman clarified in text messages to The Bulletin’s editorial board that members of the media will have a designated work area, and the district anticipates “that media will not be included in the capacity count.”
The first board meeting where this reservation system will be implemented is scheduled for April 12.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.