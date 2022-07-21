Bend-La Pine stock
Buy Now

Bend-La Pine Schools administration building in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

A Bend-La Pine Schools board member violated two parts of the board’s code of conduct for incendiary comments she made during an abortion rights protest earlier this month.

But the only disciplinary action taken against Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez was a private conversation with the board chair.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(2) comments

belleflower
belleflower

Llerandi Gonzalez should specify before speaking or writing, in public, that she is doing so as an individual citizen, not as a representative of the schools.

She should certainly be able to raise funds for nonprofit causes as she sees fit!

Report Add Reply
kindergentlerbend
kindergentlerbend

Those who cherish freedom of speech need to support Ms. Gonzales. She has quite obviously been stalked and singled out for heart-felt comments shared by millions of Americans. For a momentary slippage of protocol, apparently, she faces losing a position for which she campaigned and was elected. This is also an attack against her (and our) community.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.