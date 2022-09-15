Bend-La Pine School Board member Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez has resigned.
Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia announced the resignation at a meeting Tuesday night. The resignation was effective Sept. 10.
Llerandi Gonzalez moved out of the district, which means she can no longer serve on the school board, Barnes Dholakia said Tuesday.
“We wish her all of the best,” Barnes Dholakia said. “And on behalf of the board, I would like to thank Director Llerandi Gonzalez for her service and to wish her all the best in her future work in her new home.”
The district is now seeking applicants to fill her position, which represents Zone 7 and is an at-large position.
Llerandi Gonzalez did not return a phone call seeking comment Thursday. She responded via text saying that she was out of town and could not speak over the phone.
Llerandi Gonzalez was an advocate for marginalized groups and equity in education since she was elected to the school board in 2021. She frequently spoke in meetings about the need for better opportunities for underserved populations. She also started a nonprofit organization in 2019 called Mecca Bend that advocates for Latino communities.
That advocacy, however, drew criticism from some people, and Llerandi Gonzalez said in a July public meeting that she had been harassed repeatedly during her time on the board.
Her advocacy also led to violations in the board’s code of conduct for statements she made at an abortion rights protest in July. She was introduced as a board member but did not specify that she was voicing personal opinions before giving a speech, which was a violation. That opened her up to a second violation when she used profanity during her speech.
In addition, her fundraising efforts in support of a transgender person who she said was being evicted from their home prompted an investigation by the state ethics commission. Susan Myers, compliance and education coordinator for the state ethics commission, said Thursday that the state is still negotiating a settlement with Llerandi Gonzalez in that case.
Myers said that, because she was a public official when the alleged violations occurred, Llerandi Gonzalez’s resignation will not change the state’s investigation.
The state investigated whether she potentially violated state statutes that prohibit the use of a public position for financial gain and bar officials from soliciting or receiving gifts exceeding $50 for legislative or administrative interests.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
(2) comments
I have never seen a supposedly non-partisan “public servant” be so explicitly hostile to half of the families in the schools. Ms. Llerandi will not be missed.
Hoo boy. Buckle up. Adult adolescents 'bout to let their crazy out again.
