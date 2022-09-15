Bend-La Pine stock
Buy Now

Bend-La Pine Schools administration building in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Bend-La Pine School Board member ​​Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez has resigned.

Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia announced the resignation at a meeting Tuesday night. The resignation was effective Sept. 10.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(2) comments

75634
75634

I have never seen a supposedly non-partisan “public servant” be so explicitly hostile to half of the families in the schools. Ms. Llerandi will not be missed.

Report Add Reply
Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

Hoo boy. Buckle up. Adult adolescents 'bout to let their crazy out again.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.