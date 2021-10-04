A 28-year-old Bend man is presumed drowned after three days of searches on the Deschutes River.
One deputy and 11 search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of a missing kayaker near Lava Island Falls Friday night, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's office. The unidentified individual was last seen by his party just upstream from Meadow Camp in class four and five whitewater, authorities say.
Rescue teams conducted searches for the man throughout the weekend. Search teams located the man's belongings, including his kayak and paddle.
Two deputies and 16 volunteers returned Saturday to continue the search, which included drone flights, shore searches and water searches by divers. Sunday's search efforts included one deputy, 17 volunteers, drones, rescue swimmers and underwater pole cameras to search holes and other underwater features.
Sunday's search concluded around 6 p.m., and the man is presumed drowned, according to the sheriff's office. Bend Fire & Rescue assisted the sheriff's office, and the Central Oregon Public Safety Chaplaincy continues to support the effort.
