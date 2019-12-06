Tony Angevine looks forward to mornings where he can walk his 7-year-old daughter to school. But the two haven’t been walking to school much lately. The school is only four blocks away from their Bend home on Portland Avenue, but most of the sidewalks leading to the school weren’t shoveled during last week’s snowstorm.

The last thing Angevine, who moved to Bend three years ago from Tennessee, wanted was to have his 7-year-old negotiating icy sidewalks, or walking in the street with cars because the sidewalks were too icy.

“I was quite astounded that a town that generates its revenue from its proximity (to) a ski area … would respond so poorly as a community to snowfall,” he said.

Every winter, every property owner in Bend is expected to shovel the sidewalk next to his or her home and business six hours after the snow has fallen or accumulated. And every winter, the city of Bend receives complaints from people like Angevine about people who don’t do it.

So this winter, people who have been repeatedly receiving warning letters about not shoveling their sidewalks will be getting a $200 citation instead.

Just this week, 11 citations went out to people who did not shovel their sidewalks near Pilot Butte Middle School, said James Goff the city’s code enforcement manager — up from the one citation issued last winter.

“The people who are getting the citations are the individuals who didn’t do anything with the snow … since last Wednesday,” Goff said.

While this fine has always been on the books and enforced, the city generally tries to focus on voluntary compliance by sending out warning letters and educating people about when and where they are expected to shovel, Goff said.

But Goff said Bend has gone “above and beyond many municipalities” to educate people about the city’s snow removal code.

After sending out more than 2,000 warning letters and sending out several newsletters in utility bills about snow removal, it’s time for repeat offenders — people who have been the subject of several complaints and received multiple warning letters — to be cited, Goff said.

“We live in snow country,” Goff said. “You’ve got to be prepared. Enough’s enough.”

The city’s sidewalk rules are enforced on a complaint-driven basis, Goff said. So if the city receives a complaint about a homeowner or business not clearing the sidewalk, a code enforcement officer sends them a warning letter.

If the code enforcement department receives more complaints for a home or business, a city employee will go out within a few days of the complaint to check the sidewalk and then issue a citation.

After major snowfall, Goff knows it’s not reasonable to expect people to immediately shovel.

“We’re trying to use common sense,” Goff said. “We’re going out there after a couple days. We are giving individuals an opportunity to get it done in a timely manner.”

The bulk of complaints come from neighborhoods near schools, Goff said. He also noticed that many apartment buildings, businesses and homes whose entrances do not face the street do not have their sidewalks cleared.

“So on Butler Market Road, for example: All that face Butler Market plowed their sidewalks, and ones that don’t didn’t. It’s pretty obvious that that’s the trend,” he said.

For residents like Angevine, he hopes the citations help more people understand why shoveling is critical for a community to feel safe.

“It makes our community more dangerous for everyone,” Angevine said Wednesday, referring to people who don’t shovel their sidewalks. “It would be so much more enjoyable for everyone if people shoveled.”