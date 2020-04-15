It’s not your imagination: There really are fewer people on the roads in Bend, and those who are still driving are going a little faster.
The number people driving around Bend started to significantly drop after the state issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to data from the city.
The number of cars on the Colorado Avenue bridge, the Franklin Avenue undercrossing and Newport Avenue have all dropped between 46% and 54% from the number of cars that were counted before Gov. Kate Brown issued her executive order March 23.
For example: Before the stay-at-home order, places like the Colorado Avenue bridge would have a daily average, which was created over the course of a week, of about 15,500 cars on the road. Last week, a little over 7,100 cars were recorded as the daily average.
The reduction in traffic volume appears to indicate that the community is generally complying with the stay-at-home order, said David Abbas, the street and operations director for the city.
“In my time here, I am not aware of (a) past event with a similar reduction in traffic volumes like this,” Abbas said in an email.
“Past extreme snow events during winter ops have impacted traffic counts, but I don’t think to this level.”
Traffic at certain intersections on U.S. Highway 97 also appear to be down. On March 22, the day before the order was enacted, about 50,000 trips were registered as the weekly average at the intersections of Robal Road and Powers Road.
This trip count doesn’t measure exactly how many cars went through an intersection, but rather how many times a traffic detection device was triggered, Abbas said. So one vehicle traveling through a signal could be picked up by the detection two or three times because there are traffic detection devices at the signal, as well as leading up to the signal.
“But it does provide some indication that there is a reduction (in) the amount of traffic compared to before the executive order,” Abbas said.
By April 5, that weekly average dropped to under 40,000. This was mirrored across the state, where six state corridors saw traffic volume reductions of 36% to 54% since March 23, said Anne Aurand, the communications director for the city.
But this last week, the city saw an uptick in traffic — both in town and on the highway. At Robal and Powers roads, the weekly average jumped from under 40,000 back up to nearly 45,000 trips.
Abbas attributes the small spike to nicer spring weather and more people moving about for the holiday Easter weekend.
Less congested roads also appear to mean Bend drivers are going faster than they normally do on the roads. Overall speed averages have gone up by 5 mph to 10 mph, said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey. But on Tuesday, Bend police cited a driver allegedly going 103 mph on Highway 97, according to a post from the Bend police Instagram page.
Despite this, the number of citations and contacts have gone down during this period compared to last year at the same time.
“Traffic is lighter since the order has been in place,” McConkey said in an email. “We are also limiting the public and officers’ exposure with different protocols in place.”
Last year, from March 16 to April 10, Bend Police issued 124 citations for speeding. This year, there have been only 16 citations.
