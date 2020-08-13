After a tense confrontation between protesters and federal agents Wednesday, donors have raised more than $15,000 for the families of the two men detained by federal immigration authorities.
By the Wednesday evening, two GoFundMe pages had been set up in support of the two men, Josué Arturo Cruz Sanchez and Marco Zeferino.
"The family is distraught over the treatment of their family member by immigration agents," the page's description says, adding that the arrests were unlawful.
The funds will be used for immigration lawyers and bail funds if necessary, according to the two pages.
Sanchez was arrested by agents as he was picking up lunch, and Zeferino was arrested by agents as he was on his way home from work, according to Gus Juarez, who spoke to a crowd of protesters who had surrounded the busses used by immigration authorities Wednesday afternoon.
The arrests led to a standoff between community members and federal agents that lasted until nearly midnight. Several hundred people at its largest, the group started with one individual blocking the bus in which the men were being held in the parking lot behind Crane Shed Commons.
Around 11 p.m., two dozen border patrol agents arrived and removed the men after pushing through and pepper spraying protesters. The gathering dissolved shortly after and the federal busses left the parking lot.
The organizer of the two pages didn't respond to a request for comment.
