One year ago, hundreds of protesters surrounded two buses in a Bend parking lot to delay federal immigration authorities from removing two Latino men.
Audiences around the country watched as the protest unfolded. In the midst of a summer of protest and a social justice movement, the scene reinforced the fear that deportation is possible anywhere, at any moment.
For others, it highlighted the community’s ability to support those who face immigration detention.
“What I learned is that we could be united. And that was a very good example of unity and support,” said Milagros Aparicio, who works for the Latino Community Association. “There was Latinos, non-Latinos, Spanish-speakers, non-Spanish-speakers, kids, teenagers, adults. Different colors didn’t matter — they were there to support.”
Aparicio heard about the arrests before most did that sunny August day. One of the association’s volunteers had heard about the possible Immigration & Customs Enforcement activity in the community and called Aparicio.
“My first initial thought is, is it true? Because this isn’t the first time that happened,” Aparicio said. “Many times I don’t act or react immediately, until I know for sure that that’s what’s going on.”
While Aparicio called around to find out if federal authorities were in Bend, Janet Sarai Llerandi Gonzalez caught wind of the activity, too. The executive director of Mecca Bend and now a member of the Bend-La Pine School Board began to investigate.
Llerandi Gonzalez heard the men were possibly being held in buses at a Bend hotel and began driving around to look for them. When she pulled behind the SpringHill Suites near the Old Mill District, she saw two large, white buses, and agents who confirmed they were from ICE.
“From that point, my mission, my goal was to alert my community, to let them know that there was ICE activity, that they were in Bend and the surrounding areas,” Llerandi Gonzalez said.
As she began visiting local businesses she knew might have employees at risk of deportation, word quickly spread about the arrests.
When Luke Richter, who’d started the Central Oregon Peacekeepers earlier in the summer, heard about the arrests on Facebook, he went to go find them.
“If they get forced back to a country they haven’t been to in years, or maybe never have been to, that’s going to destroy their lives forever,” Richter said.
From then, it was a matter of buying time. Richter stepped in front of the buses, preventing them from getting out of the parking lot, as he livestreamed on the Peacekeepers’ Facebook page.
Hundreds joined him by afternoon.
“For myself, it was sort of a feeling of safety in numbers,” Llerandi Gonzalez remembers.
Protesters delayed the federal authorities for hours, preventing the two buses from leaving, keeping the men in contact with their families, who spoke to them through the bus walls while protesters shielded them from cameras.
Meanwhile, lawyers connected with the families, and city leaders say they tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution but failed.
One of the men, Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez, was deported in October, and the other, Marco Zeferino Rios, was released on bond pending further court proceedings, according to an ICE spokesperson. At the time, ICE officials said the men were arrested because of their criminal histories and both men had previously been charged with crimes in Deschutes County Circuit Court, The Bulletin reported.
Aparicio had been one of the people trying to broker a peaceful resolution with the ICE agents.
“My memory goes to the sad part of when they were taken, because at the end I felt like we got used,” Aparicio remembers. “I feel like they were trying to gain time — they knew that they weren’t going to get released.v
Biden administration changes policy
While last August’s protest was local, many of the policies that most directly impact Central Oregon’s immigrant community are decided in the White House and the halls of Congress — meaning this year’s change in presidential administration has had an outsized impact.
Since President Joe Biden took office, immigration authorities have had a more limited set of priorities for arresting and deporting immigrants. Under Biden administration rules, the agency’s officers prioritize the arrest of immigrants the agency deems to be risks to national security, public safety (like those convicted of certain crimes) and border security (including those who entered the country after November).
Those rules, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic have had an impact: In May, the Washington Post reported the previous month’s 3,000 deportations was the lowest rate on record.
Still, the figure doesn’t include expulsions of new immigrants justified under a public health order enacted by former President Donald Trump as a response to the pandemic, and doesn’t account for the soaring rates of asylum seekers in detention.
Erin Carter, a Bend immigration attorney who filed motions on behalf of the two detained men last August, said the new administration is a mixed bag.
“I do feel like there are many within the Biden administration who are making meaningful efforts to reform and improve immigration law and to unwind a lot of the harm that was done in the previous four years, but you know, as an advocate, it does feel inadequate to me.”
She said the public health expulsions of migrants are unnecessary, since COVID-19 is spreading in the country regardless, and that the administration has been too slow to roll back some of the Trump administration’s other immigration policies, like one which forced asylum seekers to “remain in Mexico” while their cases were adjudicated.”
An ICE spokesperson declined to provide up-to-date data about the number of arrests and deportations conducted by the agency in Central Oregon over the past year. The agency has yet to acknowledge a July 1 Freedom of Information Act request for the same data despite a legal obligation to do so.
Still, one thing is clear: Deportations haven’t stopped in Central Oregon. Llerandi Gonzalez said at least one person has been deported from the region in the past six months, and Aparicio said she knew of two that have been deported since last August.
Aug. 12 wasn’t the first time, and won’t be last
“You may have done something last summer there that may have shifted what was going on, but it’s still just as rampant, and it can happen at any moment,” Richter said.
The difference between the deportation last August and most other deportations in Central Oregon was that the general public knew it was happening according to Aparicio.
That visibility turned into action. Social justice and mutual aid networks, highly active in the community since the onset of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd quickly took up the cause of trying to prevent the deportation and supporting the families the two men had left behind.
Within days, those supporters had raised tens of thousands of dollars for the two detained men and their families.
Most families who see a loved one or breadwinner deported don’t see that support, according to Aparicio.
“There’s not always that possibility. Sometimes we learn (about a deportation) when they’re gone out of the area,” Aparicio said.
For Lleradi Gonzalez, the support the immigrant and Latino communities saw around the protest didn’t necessarily continue.
“The support on that day was incredible, and the support afterward — supporting the family with meals, with financial assistance and things like that — but unfortunately that fell off once the buzz around it kind of fell off the table,” Llerandi Gonzalez said. “There wasn’t as much action around it from the community.”
That action could include advocacy, she said, like support for legislation that would create a path to citizenship for those in the country without authorization or replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was again halted by a judge last month.
Llerandi Gonzalez also points to city leadership. She was one of many to criticize Bend Mayor Sally Russell for her response to the protest, like her choice not to go to the scene until the evening and tweets she shared alleging the detainees had warrants out for their arrest.
Equity moves to the fore in city consciousness
Russell still stands by the actions she took around the protest. She said she chose to focus more on communicating with state and federal officials as the protest wore on rather than being at the protest in person.
She said the treatment of protesters in Portland throughout the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests by federal agents had her worried that the same violence could come to Bend.
“When I think of August 12, that’s what I always come back to. We were really fortunate,” Russell said. “We were fortunate as a community in so many ways.”
While she rejected calls for her resignation from some, the mayor says the August protest and the Black Lives Matter activism that took place throughout the summer have shifted how the city governs.
“As the mayor of a rapidly growing city, there are so many things to pay attention to,” Russell said. “Equity, which I think is the primary focus that came forward last summer and into the fall, is one of many, many values, issues, and needs I focus on daily as mayor of the city of Bend.”
She points to recent local elections, which produced the most diverse Bend City Council in history and a diverse local school board, and to the City Council’s annual goals, which have equity as a central value, as examples of the shift.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, who took up leadership of the department just two days before the protest, declined to be interviewed for this story. An after-action report released two weeks after the protest laid out some of the challenges the department faced in responding to the protest, including communication breakdowns and an appearance by officers in tactical gear.
A spokesperson said the department, which is already prohibited from providing most kinds of assistance to federal immigration authorities under state law, hasn’t made any significant policy changes as a result of last summer’s protest.
The department will also be bound by an expanded form of the state’s sanctuary law, which was passed by the legislature in June and further restricts what local law enforcement can share with federal immigration officials.
Action offered lessons
According to Aparicio, the outpouring last August showed the two men on board the buses and their families the community would be there for them as their lives were shaken dramatically by federal immigration authorities — but she wishes every family member who has a parent or sibling arrested could feel the same support.
“This isn’t an isolated incident. This had happened in the past, and unfortunately I feel like it will continue to happen,” Aparicio said. “I hope and I wish we could support every individual the way these two were supported.”
For Llerandi Gonzalez, last August changed what it means to “show up.”
“But it takes guts, I think it takes deviating from the usual way of what we deem ‘help’ to migrant communities,” she said. “So I learned that reinventing what advocacy looks like — showing up in person, being there — is really what it comes down to.”
