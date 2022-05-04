Two members of the city of Bend’s Human Rights and Equity Commission have resigned shortly after a Bend city councilor communicated the council’s intent to remove the vice chair of the commission, according to public records.
In an email sent Monday, Councilor Megan Perkins told the now-former vice chair, Crow Crosswhite, that she was prepared to suggest Crosswhite be removed from the Human Rights and Equity Commission.
“I do not believe it’s good for the City or the HREC for you (to) continue in your position on the HREC,” Perkins wrote.
Perkins later offered the alternative of Crosswhite resigning.
“The Mayor and the Council have authority to appoint members, and in this case I believe the best thing for the HREC is for us to use that authority to remove you as a member,” Perkins continued.
The email represents a flashpoint in a larger story of the Human Rights and Equity Commission, which, according to people involved, has faced several struggles and has seen roughly half of its original membership resign since its inception roughly a year ago. The group is a volunteer commission that advises the council on issues relating to diversity and equity.
Crosswhite said the ousting is the result of a miscommunication about a request for a specific accommodation for a retreat that was planned for the commission. Crosswhite also believes they are being used as a scapegoat by the city’s equity and inclusion director, Anna Allen, to absolve the commission of longstanding problems. Crosswhite uses gender-neutral pronouns.
“I think with the optics of so many resignations that Anna has a need to place blame somewhere else and if the city wanted to dissolve the HREC quietly it would make sense for a scapegoat to be chosen and for that partnership to be natural,” Crosswhite wrote in an email.
Crosswhite and the other commissioner, Elizabeth Johnson, have resigned since Perkins’ email. Crosswhite lays the blame of the number of resignations at the “lack of compassionate leadership” from Allen.
“We were both disappointed in lackluster leadership and had no longer had confidence in the director,” Crosswhite wrote in an email to The Bulletin.
Johnson, in her resignation email, cited the need for “clear, transparent” leadership.
Meanwhile, city councilors, commission chair Jasmine Wilder, and Allen tell a different story. Each said the decision to remove Crosswhite was based on numerous factors, including a pattern of absences and unprofessional email communications with Allen.
“It seemed like certain individuals who were involved with leadership roles were not consistently attending meetings and weren’t consistently prepared,” Mayor Sally Russell told The Bulletin, referring to Crosswhite. “Although they may be very committed to this work, (commitment) wasn’t showing up in the space of this HREC commission.”
Crosswhite said the conflict surrounds their request to be accommodated during a scheduled HREC retreat in March. Crosswhite felt uncomfortable with the male facilitator that had been chosen for the retreat due to previous traumas, and believes Allen possibly found their emails “blunt and rude” in tone. Crosswhite attributes this to being neurodivergent.
“I wasn’t trying to harass,” Crosswhite said. “I was trying to make sure she knew my pain, and why I needed these accommodations and why my PTSD was triggered.”
But Allen, the director, said the decision to remove Crosswhite — which is made by the council, not Allen — is a part of a larger pattern of troubling behavior. Allen said Crosswhite has sent many emails that have made her uncomfortable, and asked Crosswhite to stop contacting her all together at one point. She eventually told city staff that she no longer felt comfortable working with Crosswhite and asked the city to find “an alternative path forward.”
“This work cannot happen unless all people on this commission feel safety, and when I receive feedback from other members that they don’t feel safe around this individual coupled with my own experiences, I have to take that seriously,” Allen said.
Professionalism was also raised as a concern. Since the commission’s inception in April of last year, Crosswhite has been absent for six meetings out of roughly 20, according to Allen.
Wilder, the chair of the commission, described Crosswhite as not a very good communicator, as well as someone who has a history of “combative” and “non cooperative” behavior. As chair she often had to pick up the slack due to Crosswhite’s absences, she said.
“(The commission is) under-resourced, there’s a problematic selection process … and then ultimately the complete lack of direction from the city and the fact the commission was put together prior to even having a director, these are all the elements that I think have led to a difficult journey for HREC,” Wilder said.
As for the conflict regarding the retreat, Wilder said mediation was offered as a solution but that Crosswhite was not interested. Crosswhite disputes this.
Wilder also believes part of the tension has to do with Crosswhite applying for the staff position Allen currently holds and not receiving it.
“Anna is the victim of a situation that is completely unfair to her,” Wilder said.
Wilder still doesn’t blame anyone other than the city and its selection process for a lot of troubles being seen on the commission.
Wilder contends the city was focused more on “checking boxes” than people’s skills and strengths, and that the process set up the commission to be a group of people who did not get along very well because everyone was coming from such different approaches.
“You need to have a certain level of skill set there,” Wilder told The Bulletin. “It’s not just about lived experience. It’s not just about the color of your skin.”
On Wednesday, the council was expected to appoint several new members to the commission.
