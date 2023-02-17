Not all housing is equal.
And as anyone who’s looked for a new place to live can tell you, not every place is right for every person.
A small, urban apartment might be perfect for a college student who has few possessions and wants easy access to late-night bars, but not for a family of four with a new golden retriever puppy. That family might want a four-bedroom house with a yard farther from downtown and closer to parks and schools — and that house might be much too big for an elderly couple to take care of on their own.
It’s a simple premise, but one key to understanding Central Oregon’s housing crisis is to understand its housing mix — that is, to ask not only how much housing is available, but what kinds of housing are available.
“Where you live now might not always be the house you need or want,” said BreAnne Gale, a Bend city planner. “It doesn’t have to be a scary bad thing, it’s really about providing choice and options for people.”
Right now, over 70% of Bend’s housing units are single-family homes. About 12% of the city’s housing is in the form of apartment complexes (with five or more connected units), and the rest of the city’s units are a mix of duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and others.
Those housing types, more dense than single-family homes but less dense than multi-story complexes, are what many housing experts call the “missing middle.” They’re “missing” because many were restricted by historical zoning codes.
“That middle housing is not a new type, it just disappeared for a while,” Gale said. “It’s nice to see that start to come back.”
Changes to city development codes — those technical (and sometimes arcane) rules that developers must follow to build in the city — since 2014 have made it possible to build more kinds of housing in more places, Gale said.
There are signs that the tide is turning to fill that missing middle. A city dashboard shows that almost half of the housing units under construction are multi-family residences (a category that includes three- and four-unit buildings in that dataset).
“Ultimately it’s about providing more choices and more options for developers and for people, for residents,” Gale said. “When it comes down to the mix, it’s about providing more flexibility, more choice, more options.”
Aside from the housing people want, another way to understand the city’s housing mix is to think about the housing people can afford with their incomes.
State and local housing officials answer that question by sorting housing units based on what income it takes a family to be able to afford them (that is, spend 30% or less of their income on them).
Much of the new housing those officials project Bend will need in 20 years to keep up with growing population and previous underproduction will need to be for families who make around $117,000 a year in today's dollars, according to a 2019 study.
Just under 40% of the city’s projected future need will have to be affordable to families who make around $78,000 or less, or around 80% of the median income for families in the area.
Those units aren’t as easy for developers to build, since serving lower-income households means bringing in lower rent and sale revenues once built. To make construction financially sustainable, units designed for families under that 80% threshold usually require some kind of public subsidy, according to Lynne McConnell, the city’s housing director.
So while lower-income homes make up a smaller percentage of Bend’s projected future need, they’re harder projects to get off the ground.
“Even for the middle income sector (between $78,000 and $117,000 in today's dollars), we are needing to get creative to ensure development can produce housing at this affordability range if they choose to,” McConnell wrote in an email.
Those “creative” strategies come back to subsidies, permitting fixes and development code tweaks that city officials hope will make building those lower-income homes easier. But those things — and housing construction — all take time.
“So we have our work cut out for us,” McConnell said.
