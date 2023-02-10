As rental listings disappeared online after just one or two days on the market, Caitlin and Billy McDonald knew they’d have to move into their new Bend townhouse sight unseen.
It was perfect. That was December 2021, when the Bend housing market was on track for record-breaking prices. Now, they’re not sure if they'll stay in the long run.
The townhouse they found is in a walkable area, they love living in Bend and they can see themselves starting a family here. But like many young couples in Central Oregon, the McDonalds worry that the community will be too expensive to buy a house in to stick around.
Beyond forcing couples like the McDonalds to leave a town they've come to love, a housing market under pressure has effects on the community as a whole. Economists say that, if home prices that have risen by two-thirds in the last five years are pushing young people to look for less expensive cities, the community could lose the key workforce demographic that drives its economy — and its future.
“Now that we’re in a space where we are seriously looking at buying a home and thinking ahead to family planning, it is important to us not only to like where we live but also to be happy in the actual home that we're in,” Caitlin McDonald said. “So we always say in a perfect world, we would never leave Bend Oregon. We love the outdoors, we love the music, we love the food.”
Caitlin, a 28-year-old wedding planner growing her Oregon clientele, and Billy, 27, who works remotely for a digital marketing company, moved from California’s Bay Area in December 2021. Caitlin McDonald, who grew up in Oregon, made a point to wax poetic about her Oregon roots to potential landlords to avoid the ire sometimes directed by locals at transplants from California.
They had about 60 days to sublease their place in the Bay Area and sign a lease for a new one in Bend. They rented a 2-bedroom, 3-bath unit for about $2,100 a month.
“We're very lucky. We found this townhouse that was within our budget. We have a lot more space now than the cookie cutter we had in the Bay Area,” McDonald said. “So we felt very lucky to be here, and the property management has been really fabulous. When it came to renewing they didn’t raise our rates at all, which we were really surprised by after a year, coming (from) the Bay Area.”
Now, the McDonalds have their eyes on the future. If they have kids, they know they will want a house big enough for a family, plus an office for remote work.
They’ve met with a real estate agent to get started on the home search, but the prices they’re seeing make them nervous. The things they’re looking for in a home easily put them in the $500,000 to $600,000 price range. Those figures are tough to swallow when they could find similar homes $100,000 cheaper across the pass in Eugene.
"That would be a much easier place to (afford), but it doesn't have the amenities that Bend has and being outdoorsy,” Caitlin McDonald said.
To state economist Josh Lehner, seeing young families move out of a community they like due to high costs spells trouble for the future. For one thing, families and young- to middle-aged people make up a major share of the workforce.
“If 20- and 30- and 40-somethings can't afford to live there, that's your workforce. And then if they're taking their kids with them somewhere else, that's your future workforce,” Lehner said. “There certainly can be a demographic crunch where the labor force needed to support local businesses and local consumer demand is certainly inadequate without long commutes or things like that.”
What’s more, a market that pushes out people with lower incomes poses social problems. Research shows that children growing up in economically mixed communities, where people of different incomes live in proximity to each other, enjoy greater economic mobility than in homogenous communities.
Still, the McDonalds would rather raise a family in Bend than in the Willamette Valley: They’d want to teach their kids to love nature in a place where outdoor recreation is around every corner, and they like the feeling of safety they experience on Bend’s streets.
“So it's interesting being at this point in our life that we are kind of starting to think about the schools we want our kids to go to or the activities we want to be accessible to them,” Caitlin McDonald said. “It's important to us to have our kids and our family grow up in a place that they want to be outdoors as opposed to on their computer or attached to their cell phone.”
Having to choose between a city they love and a home they can afford makes her worried about Bend’s future.
“I think it makes it really hard for newer citizens like myself, having been here a year being a younger professional looking at that long term plan,” McDonald said. “I think it's really damaging to the future of Bend that they could be phasing out a huge population of people that really want to be involved in the community here, visit the small businesses, participate in community events and concerts and patronize all of the businesses here and things to do.”
