After years of battling for a parking spot outside her apartment in Bend, Mary McLane was done.
Since she expanded her housing search beyond the city’s borders late last year, McLane’s been doing what she calls the “Highway 97 shuffle” most days, filling her gas tank frequently to get from her new home in Redmond to the salon she works at in Bend.
“To start a small business, you have to be able to live comfortably. And I’ve been able to live comfortably, but when it starts to get uncomfortable, you don't have to just be uncomfortable,” she told The Bulletin. “And you can continue to run your business from a city over that's better to live in.”
Bend’s limited housing options are pushing people in the city’s workforce like McLane further out of town. Exacerbated by a rapidly growing community, the city’s housing mix has turned many locals into commuters living out of town.
In fact, about half of the city’s workers commuted to Bend in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The trend is more pronounced in Redmond, where two-thirds of the city's workers come from out of town, while two-thirds of the employed people living in the city go out of town for work.
McLane, 23, grew up in Powell Butte before going to Redmond Proficiency Academy for high school. After a year and a half at Oregon State University-Cascades, McLane pivoted to get her esthetician’s license.
After working a year at a local resort, McLane opened her own business in February 2020 — and closed a few weeks later due to the pandemic. Once she could reopen, though, business picked up. Now, she has a client base of around 50 people she sees regularly.
Through all the time her business was growing, so too was her resentment for Bend’s housing scene.
After leaving the OSU-Cascades dorms in 2018, McLane moved into a one-bedroom apartment in a large complex off Highway 20 on the east edge of Bend. She paid about $1,275 a month. (Comparable apartments at the same complex are now listed for around $1,775 a month, a 40% increase in five years.)
McLane’s rent went up each time she renewed her lease, but otherwise her relationship with the management company was relatively smooth. In 2020, she moved into a two-bedroom unit to make room for some family members that would live with her off and on. Rent for the unit started at $1,675 monthly, then hiked up to $1,730 the next year.
Parking was McLane’s biggest frustration. She had one reserved spot in the complex, but finding a second spot nearby when family or friends were living with her was all but impossible with heavy evening traffic at a nearby brewery.
“It's just kind of a fight all the time,” McLane said. “We got towed twice, and I got a parking ticket once, so I finally ended up reaching out to someone from the city who really tried their best (to help).”
The daily struggle for a parking spot meant McLane was often scanning Craigslist and Zillow for owner-listed rentals she’d rather live in.
She specifically looked for places in Bend and tried to find listings under $2,000 a month. Sometimes, apartments were unattainable because of the costs of security deposits and fees to break her current lease.
“Nowadays, you look for anything that would be worth even living in and you're gonna have to cough up like $5,000 to just get in the first month,” McLane said. “And that's just kind of crazy to me.”
Coupled with a yet-unsuccessful year-long back-and-forth with city officials about potential solutions to the area’s parking problem, McLane knew it was time to go when apartment management declined after her building was purchased for $61 million by a Seattle investment firm in mid-2022.
“It was kind of just like the New Year's coming, this place sucks,” McLane said.
So McLane dropped two of the conditions that had been guiding her previous rental searches, expanding her search outside of Bend and above $2,000 a month. On the last day of 2022, she ended her lease and moved into a $2,500 a month, 3-bedroom house in Redmond. She affords the rent by splitting it with her boyfriend and her cousin.
“Oh, it’s just a million times better,” McLane said, noting the fenced yard and street parking at her new place.
The new house lengthens McLane’s daily commute into Bend and means she now spends $60 to $70 a week to keep her car fueled. While she worried about traveling on an icy Highway 97 after her wintertime move, the drive isn’t all bad — her schedule allows her to avoid traffic some days, and she gets to listen to more podcasts like she used to when traveling from Powell Butte.
For now, she doesn’t have a problem commuting, but McLane might change her mind in the future if the opportunity crops up to build a client base in Redmond.
“I’ll be in Bend, I'll serve the people of Bend,” McLane said. “I'll eat at the Bend restaurants. I'll support every single local business in Bend, but it just isn't the place, I think, that is really feasible to live in right now.”
