Priced Out: The Bulletin's housing affordability series

For the next several weeks, The Bulletin's Priced Out series will answer key questions about Central Oregon's housing affordability crisis and share first-hand experiences of those caught in its grip.

After years of battling for a parking spot outside her apartment in Bend, Mary McLane was done.

Since she expanded her housing search beyond the city’s borders late last year, McLane’s been doing what she calls the “Highway 97 shuffle” most days, filling her gas tank frequently to get from her new home in Redmond to the salon she works at in Bend.

Reporter: 541-617-7814, zdemars@bendbulletin.com

Special Projects Reporter

Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.

