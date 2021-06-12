Walking through the doors of the small, 1915 farmhouse in Bend’s Hollinshead Park, is like stepping back in time. The kitchen is full of cast iron cookware, and the living room and bedrooms look untouched with century-old, wooden furniture.
The preserved homestead is in the process of becoming a museum, where visitors can get a firsthand experience of the region’s agricultural history.
For more than three decades, the unoccupied Hollinshead-Matson Historic House has been preserved by Bend resident Sharron Rosengarth, one of five Matson children to grow up in the house, and her late-husband Tony Rosengarth.
Sharron Rosengarth, 81, was born in the house in 1939. Her father, James Matson, who helped deliver her at birth, grew potatoes and ran a dairy farm on the property. The family lived in the house until 1946.
Rosengarth regularly offered tours of the house prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently partnered with the Bend Park & Recreation District and Deschutes Historical Society to turn the house into a museum.
“I’m not going to be around to tell the stories forever,” Rosengarth said.
Historical society volunteers organized more than 800 items in the house, and the park district created interpretive panels. The project is expected to be completed by the fall, when the public will be invited into the house.
“That’s the whole purpose of it, to let people know about what life was like here,” Rosengarth said. “It keeps my family alive.”
Julie Brown, the Bend Park & Recreation District spokesperson, oversees the project with Community Engagement Supervisor Kim Johnson, and said the plans for a museum will build upon Rosengarth’s work to maintain the house.
“What we wanted to do was be able to capture and broaden a little bit of that history,” Brown said. “And be able to have more museum quality information and panels and take good care of the items that are in the house.”
The idea for a museum started in August 2019, when Portland State University graduate student Liza Schade was hired as a park district intern and tasked with creating an inventory of items in the house.
While she was working, Schade noticed people were interested in the house and wanted to learn more about it.
“She had the doors of the house open for air flow, and every day she had park users pop their heads in to ask what was going on,” Brown said.
The public interest led to the park district and historical museum raising about $12,000 from a grant and in-kind donations to complete the work.
Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the Deschutes Historical Museum, said many residents today might not realize how important farming was in the region in the early 20th century. The house shows how people lived without electricity and other modern comforts, Cannon-Miller said.
“It’s a fantastic way for us to tell the story of agriculture and the role farming and ranching played in the history of Deschutes County, something that has slowly been disappearing,” Cannon-Miller said. “Most residents don’t realize how important it was to our economy well into the 1970s and 1980s.”
The house has been a labor of love for Rosengarth. The building connects Rosengarth to her childhood. It reminds her of her father, who moved from Kansas during the Great Depression to start a new life in Oregon on the property that is now Hollinshead Park.
Rosengarth is reminded of her history every time she shares it with school groups and other interested visitors.
“It was like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ in my mind,” Rosengarth said. “We were way out in the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.