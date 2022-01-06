The former Bend Value Inn property, located at 2346 NE Division St. in Bend, on Thursday. The building was purchased by the city to become a homeless shelter as part of a grant program called Project Turnkey.
A homeless shelter that was set to open this summer may open sooner on a temporary basis to help get people off the streets this winter.
The city of Bend is exploring with the nonprofit NeighborImpact whether to open up the former Bend Value Inn — which the city purchased last year to turn into a homeless shelter through a state grant program called Project Turnkey — as early as this month to help get people out of the elements sooner.
The city was initially hoping to open the shelter by the summer. But with Bend’s overnight shelter on Second Street at capacity almost every night and a week of extremely low temperatures, discussion about getting the shelter open sooner rather than later began to surface, said city Councilor Megan Perkins.
The hope is to alleviate some of the unmanaged, unsafe camping happening around the city, she said.
“We just had a big cold front and people had no place to go," Perkins said. "We're all in agreement that we need to get people into safe situations that are camping all over our city right now."
Many details have yet to be discussed and decided with NeighborImpact, which will run the shelter, including the process of how guests would be screened and chosen and how much the temporary operation would cost, said Carolyn Eagan, the city's recovery strategy and impact officer.
“The goal is to enter (into a) contract with NeighborImpact and create a program where they identify families and individuals who work out well in a non congregate shelter setting,” Eagan said.
What is known is that renovations scheduled for the shelter would be delayed until the summer, Eagan said. That would push back the official, long-term opening of the shelter until the fall.
Because it was an operating motel before the city purchased it, the building is ready as-is to have people move into the 25 rooms available, Eagan said. The renovations are meant to improve the building in the long term by making rooms meet American with Disabilities Act standards, replace water heaters and put in new flooring, she said.
This temporary winter shelter operation would be paid for out of $800,000 the council set aside to address housing and homeless projects in this year’s budget, Eagan said.
In the long term, funding for the shelter will likely come from a mix of sources, including state grants and local American Rescue Plan Act funds, she said.
“This is about braiding together so many sources of funding together in order to make this work," Eagan said.
