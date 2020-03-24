Shepherd’s House Ministries in Bend has an urgent need for cash and food donations to assist homeless people through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the shelter.
In the past five days, the shelter has served more than 1,300 meals to more than 400 people.
Now, supplies are running low.
The shelter specifically needs paper grocery bags for food distribution, prepackaged food, other nonperishable food, premade food bags, fresh produce that can be distributed the same day and critical supplies, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Items can be donated at a drive-thru outside the shelter at 1854 NE Division St. in Bend 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Monetary donations can be dropped off, mailed, or given online at: shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/
