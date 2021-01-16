They may seem unrelated, but a long-desired state highway project could be the key to bringing a second Costco and Fred Meyer to the north end of Bend.
The Oregon Department of Transportation's U.S. 97 Bend North Corridor project calls for a major reroute of U.S. Highway 97 north of Empire Avenue and improves a section of U.S. Highway 20 near Cooley Road, where a developer is planning to build the two retail stores.
Part of the improvements is a roundabout at Highway 20 and Cooley Road that would ease traffic congestion and provide access to the future Costco and Fred Meyer stores, should they be built there. The two stores are expected to draw people from Sisters and Redmond, who would no longer have to drive to the original locations in Bend.
Peter Murphy, an ODOT spokesman, said the project is still in the early stages and construction is not scheduled to start until the spring of 2022. ODOT is using $50 million in state funding and a $60.4 million federal grant to start the project, which will ultimately cost more than $300 million.
Powell Development Co., the Bellevue, Washington-based developer of the site where the proposed Costco and Fred Meyer would go, is also in the first steps of its plan.
Although Powell submitted a site plan to the city of Bend in 2019, the company has not provided city and state transportation officials with an update in more than five months.
A representative from Powell Development, did not return a message seeking further comment.
Costco and Fred Meyer representatives also declined to comment, but explained the plans are not immediate.
"We are excited about the Bend market and we would like to bring a new store the North Bend area," said Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs at Fred Meyer. "However, we are unable to provide a firm commitment at this time."
Russell Grayson, Bend’s development services director, said Powell Development’s plans are in a holding pattern.
City documents show plans to develop 52 acres along U.S. Highway 20 between Cooley Road and Robal Lane. The property would house Costco, Fred Meyer and a senior living facility.
“Our understanding is that is still the main component of the project, but again I can’t confirm or deny anything on that because we have not gotten an update in several months,” Grayson said.
The last contact the city had with Powell Development was in August, when the city agreed to build a road that would connect Highway 20 and Hunnell Road to increase access south of the proposed development.
Powell Development still needs to submit a master plan and make additional agreements with the city, Grayson said. Until that happens, the development is on hold, he said.
In the meantime, ODOT is moving forward with its highway project. This spring, the department will start accepting proposals for design and construction plans.
The project moves Highway 97 on a new route north of Empire Avenue and converts the existing highway into an extension of NE Third Street. The new routes will split travelers, who either want to continue driving toward Redmond or remain in town and shop at the nearby retail stores, Murphy said.
“The current alignment becomes tentatively a city street,” Murphy said. “That way folks who just want to go there would tend to avoid the new alignment.”
Miranda Wells, ODOT manager for the project, said increasing traffic congestion and safety concerns was the motivation behind the project.
Peak traffic counts at Highway 97 and Empire Avenue have reached nearly 60,000 vehicles per day in recent years. The highest traffic count recorded last year at the interaction was 57,552 vehicles per day in August, according to ODOT data.
“We’ve always known something needs to be done here,” Well said.
