A worker welds in a solar-panel manufacturing facility.

 Capital Press, file

Bend High School accepted a grant from a national nonprofit to upgrade its welding program, which could give students an opportunity to earn an entry-level welding certification while still in high school. 

The school was awarded $24,510 from the American Welding Society Foundation, a national nonprofit that aims to advance the welding industry, to improve existing equipment and buy new equipment, according to a news release from Bend-La Pine Schools.

