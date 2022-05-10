The Realms High School teens knelt down in the tall grass on a recent blustery day at Smith Rock State Park, pulling up plants that a park ranger described as “a big problem.”
“Every plant we leave is 400,000 plants next year,” the ranger, Sam Vanderbeek, told the students.
Students from the Bend school were there to help the ranger remove invasive plants, learn about a new profession and engage with their community. Each year, groups like this one from Realms High School take on a variety of educational deep dives during a weeklong “intensives” program meant to engage students with activities outside of ordinary coursework.
“It’s really humbling because it’s bigger than we are,” said Hannah Gainey, a senior at Realms High.
Realms High educators say these programs are helping students find their passions after the pandemic-damaged interest in education among some students.
“Post-pandemic, kids are questioning the value of school more than I’ve ever seen before,” said Realms High School Principal Roger White, who championed expeditionary learning.
Walking along the paths near the towering multicolored rock walls for which the park is known, White said programs like this are essential to showing students how their schooling is applicable to the real world. The programs are particularly helpful for students who struggle in a traditional classroom environment, Realms High educators say.
He and other Realms High educators emphasized that learning from professionals in the field like Vanderbeek introduces students to potential career opportunities that they might not otherwise know about. And by bringing students out of the classroom, they can provide important help and establish relationships in the community, too.
“While you’re in school, it shouldn’t just be preparation for doing good in the world, but the act of doing good for the world,” said Zach Harju, the assistant principal for the high school, who added: “This is a place where they feel in the community, like a leader.”
Harju also said that these programs are critical ways to reignite student enthusiasm that waned during the pandemic. He added that students are often more excited about school in the weeks following the week-long program than they were before.
Last week, students took part in a variety of activities both on and off campus. Some students took a culinary class, where they learned about the science of fermentation. Others were refurbishing and riding mountain bikes. Another group of students held a mock trial, Harju said.
The group at Smith Rock spent the week learning about the basics of rock climbing in the gym. They capped off the week with outdoor climbing Thursday and the invasive plant cleanup Friday.
On Friday, students started their day learning from Vanderbeek about the “dramatic geologic history” that shaped the park where they’d spend their day. They also learned about the different flora and fauna in the park. Then, they spread out along park trails and got down in the dirt, yanking up plants while scaring each other with stories about rattlesnakes and spiders.
Wyatt Winterbottom, a junior at Realms High, said it was thrilling to climb outside, which he had never done before. He and other students said the invasive plant removal reinforced in them the “leave no trace” ethic among those who enjoy the outdoors.
While students and teachers tossed their invasive plants into bags, Vanderbeek, the park ranger, laughed as he recounted the many days he has spent pulling the plants that he said are dominating the park.
Plants like these — medusahead rye, knapweed, cheatgrass — are among the leading causes of native biodiversity loss in habitats like Smith Rock’s. Some species can increase fire danger, while others have spikes that can get lodged in dog paws or deer nostrils. But many will continue to “spread out and spread out” in a relatively rapid fashion if they aren’t removed, Vanderbeek said.
Standing in what he called a “hot spot” for invasive plants, he estimated that the students would do in a few hours what would ordinarily take him a week’s time.
