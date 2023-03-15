stock_Bend High School
The public, alumni and families are invited to view draft designs for a remodeled Bend High School at a meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. March 22 in the school's Perseverance Hall.

The 2022 construction bond will help pay to revitalize the classrooms of Bend High, which was built 70 years ago. The construction aims to improve safety, security and instruction in the classrooms. 

