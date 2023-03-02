The city of Bend postponed a March 16 removal of homeless camps on Hunnell Road Wednesday after Deschutes County Commissioners approved a designated camping area on the south side of town just days before.
The sweep on Hunnell Road will happen eventually. But the city will wait to remove people and property from Hunnell Road until the site near U.S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road is complete and a service provider is selected to support the camping area, City Manager Eric King said at a Bend City Council meeting Wednesday.
King cited new information from the county road department as the city's reasoning for postponing.
Monday, the Deschutes County Commissioners gave preliminary approval for a designated camping area located on the southern side of Bend where U.S. Highway 97 turns into Third Street.
What followed was a request from Commissioner Phil Chang that the commissioners implore the city to delay the March 16 sweep and a joint letter from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, a local mutual aid group, the Bend Equity Project and lawyer Thaddeus Betz.
The letter was made public on Tuesday. It encouraged the city of Bend to cease enforcement of the city’s camping code, which went into effect on Wednesday, March 1, after the City Council approved it last year.
“We urge Bend to halt the implementation of the Anti-Camping Code, repeal it, and take considerable time to understand and account for the impact any new regulation would have on people living outside with nowhere to go. In addition to inviting statutory liability, the Anti-Camping Code also invites constitutional liability as cruel and unusual punishment and an excessive fine, both proscribed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the letter said.
The city still intends to implement the code as written, King said Wednesday.
“The City will still implement the camping code city-wide starting this month, but due to the unique circumstances at Hunnell Road, we’re not using it for a blanket closure of Hunnell Road. We will, however, rely on the code’s regulations pertaining to camping 'manner' to create a cleaner and safer environment there,” King said in a statement Wednesday.
Thirteen members of the public spoke during the City Council’s visitors section Wednesday night, mostly in opposition to the supported camp concept on the south side of Bend.
Many were frustrated with the lack of opportunities for public involvement before the decision was made. Others, who were residents near the designated camping area, expressed their compassion for people experiencing homelessness, but also their discomfort with them being located so close to their homes.
Many cited crime and safety issues that occurred on Hunnell Road, which, in addition to county road projects, was used as a primary rationale for the city’s now-postponed sweep.
