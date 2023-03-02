Homeless camping
Tents line a section of Hunnell Road on Friday on the north side of Bend. The city of Bend has released a draft code related to the homeless camping on city property. 

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The city of Bend postponed a March 16 removal of homeless camps on Hunnell Road Wednesday after Deschutes County Commissioners approved a designated camping area on the south side of town just days before.

The sweep on Hunnell Road will happen eventually. But the city will wait to remove people and property from Hunnell Road until the site near U.S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road is complete and a service provider is selected to support the camping area, City Manager Eric King said at a Bend City Council meeting Wednesday.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

