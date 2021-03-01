Weather in Bend was normal in February, compared to the extremes of the month’s spring-like weather last year and the 2 feet of snow that fell during the month two years ago.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported in its monthly climate summary that Bend had near normal temperatures and precipitation in February.
The average February temperature in Bend was 33.9 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees below normal. High temperatures last month averaged 43.5 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal.
The highest temperature was 57 degrees on Feb. 23. The record high temperature for the month was 76 degrees on Feb. 28, 1923, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 24.4 degrees, which was 0.2 degrees above normal. The lowest was 6 degrees on Feb. 13, which was much warmer than the record low temperatures of negative 26 degrees on Feb. 9, 1933, according to the data.
A total of 22 days last month in Bend had low temperatures below 32 degrees. On Feb. 13, the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
February precipitation in Bend totaled 1.12 inches, which was 0.03 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 inch was recorded on 10 days. The heaviest precipitation was 0.35 inches on Feb. 12.
Bend had 8.6 inches of snowfall in February. At least 1 inch of snow fell on three days.
The heaviest snowfall was 3.5 inches on Feb. 12. The deepest snow depth on the ground was 2 inches on Feb. 16.
The outlook for March calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The first week of March is forecast to have warm temperatures of 50 and 60 degrees, but those could cool down the following week, according to weather service meteorologist Jim Smith.
“It does look like it’s cooling down,” Smith said. “The trend is a little cooler than the upper 50s and near 60s this week. There is colder air moving in on Sunday and it looks like it’s sticking around for much of next week.”
Normal high temperatures for March in Bend rise from 48 degrees at the start of the month to 54 degrees at the end. Normal lows temperatures rise from 25 degrees to 29 degrees throughout the month.
The normal March precipitation in Bend is 0.73 inches.
