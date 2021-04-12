Bend plays an important role in the new HBO documentary, “Our Towns,” which premieres Tuesday and features small cities that are bouncing back after adversity.
Filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan said Bend is an example of a place that successfully reinvented itself from an old mill town to a tourist destination. That recovery is something other towns in the film are in the midst of accomplishing, the filmmakers said.
“All of the other towns had some big setbacks and they are trying to find their way back, and Bend was a place that had a big setback and already found its way back,” Ascher said. “That’s why we wanted to look at the benefits and costs of success.”
Ascher and Jordan, who created the 1996 Oscar-nominated documentary “Troublesome Creek: A Midwestern,” spent the past three years visiting and researching several cities across the United States for “Our Towns.”
The film, which is based off of a bestselling book, features San Bernardino, California; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Columbus, Mississippi; Eastport, Maine; Charleston, West Virginia; and Bend.
The filmmakers were struck with how many people came to Bend for the outdoor lifestyle rather than for a career. In the film, they interview Jesse Thomas, CEO of Picky Bars, an energy bar company, who explains how people want the lifestyle in Bend even if work comes secondary.
“People will actually do jobs that maybe aren’t their life plan, but this is a time in their life where they want to be able to ski and do everything you can do in Bend,” Jordan said. “That was pretty fascinating to see that and to see a whole culture that was like that.”
Ascher and Jordan finished filming in October 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They had to rethink the film during the editing process to account for how the pandemic had affected the towns.
Footage they took of rock climbers in the Bend Rock Gym seemed out of date, since the gym had closed during the pandemic.
Initially, the filmmakers highlighted the popularity of remote work in Bend. It was a novelty until the pandemic caused people across the country to work from home, Ascher said.
“Back when we were first making the film, we felt we had to explain how remote work works,” Ascher said. “Now during the pandemic era everyone is doing remote work. You don’t need to explain it.”
Since the pandemic has been a burden for every town in the United States, it made the film more relatable, Jordan said.
“Because the entire country was now having a huge setback as many of the towns had, it was a great map forward,” Jordan said. “This turned out to be for everyone.”
After 100 days of filming and a year editing the documentary, Ascher and Jordan are happy with the final product.
The film will debut at 6 p.m. Tuesday on HBO and HBO MAX.
“The two of us just really worked to make it be everything we hoped it would be and it is,” Jordan said. “We really feel so grateful to all the towns and to the way it’s come out.”
