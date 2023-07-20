When the doors to the Cessna 208 Caravan opened Wednesday on the tarmac of the Bend Municipal Airport, there were howls of approval from the plane’s 32 four-legged passengers.
Their flight from Norman, Oklahoma, gave them a second chance at life, thanks to Street Dog Hero, an international nonprofit organization from Bend that rescues dogs.
“This group was a little on the noisy side, very vocal,” said Frank Meresca, pilot of the plane. “We took off around 4:30 a.m. and overall this group this morning was really good.”
The dogs were likely going to be euthanized due to overcrowding at Norman Animal Services in Oklahoma.
With the help of Dog is My CoPilot, a nonprofit that transports dogs from overcrowded shelters, the dogs are now available for adoption and foster care through Street Dog’s website at www.streetdoghero.org.
“It’s really special to see foster families welcome them in,” said Kristen Elrod, executive director of Street Dog. “We will get to see them go into an entirely new beginning.”
Jaymie Friesner, medical and intake program manager for Street Dog, had been in contact with Norman Animal Services and recognized it didn’t want to euthanize the dogs. The overcrowded shelter had received more dogs than it was able to adopt out, and almost had to euthanize healthy and medically disabled dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds, Friesner said.
Staffers at Street Dog have seen this trend grow all over the nation. They think it has to do with people who bought dogs during the COVID-19 lockdown and brought them back after life got busier, coupled with the state of the economy effecting shelters.
“It seems like people are dropping their dogs off at shelters, and nobody has the space, the budget or capacity to take them all in,” said Kelli Delperdang, spokesperson for Street Dog. “So people like shelters are having to euthanize at record numbers the past year or so, which is unfortunate.”
Manny Ramos, adoptions manager for Street Dog, has been working to connect foster owners with the perfect dog from this bunch. Five of the 32 have already been claimed for adoption.
“Everyone gets a three-day trial run before they need to make a decision,” Ramos said. “If they decide against adopting, the dog goes back into foster care. If they keep the dog, which is most often the case, then they go on with finalizing the adoption with us.”
Ramos is excited to get the rest of the dogs put into the foster-and-adoption system and believes that it is the best way to adopt a dog.
“You really don’t get to learn about the dogs individually if it wasn’t for being in foster homes,” Ramos said. “They are really being prepared for their forever home ... because if you go to a shelter, you might get to go to a visiting room, but you pretty much have to make a decision right then and there.”
After the dogs arrived Wednesday, workers from Street Dog packed their kennels into three vans and headed to the organization’s facility. Once the front and back area were filled with the dogs, staff members bathed the puppies first and those that needed extra attention after the long flight.
The smell wasn’t great, and the barks were high pitched, but seeing the panting pups and the wagging tails made it all worth it for 62-year-old volunteer Ann Weiss. This is her second time volunteering for Street Dog and said she wouldn’t want to spend her day any other way.
“They’re just such an amazing organization. This is just one indication right here,” Weiss said. “The work that they do and the dogs that they save, its amazing and the best.”
