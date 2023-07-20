When the doors to the Cessna 208 Caravan opened Wednesday on the tarmac of the Bend Municipal Airport, there were howls of approval from the plane’s 32 four-legged passengers.

Their flight from Norman, Oklahoma, gave them a second chance at life, thanks to Street Dog Hero, an international nonprofit organization from Bend that rescues dogs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.