With the general election days away, a group of Bend residents decided something needed to be done to make people of color feel safer in their own community.
So a group of 20 or so people, made up of city employees, business owners, nonprofit organizations and the school district, got together in the last week and chose to make a hotline that people of color — or any marginalized group — can call to report being intimidated or otherwise threatened through Election Day.
In addition, the group in less than a week wrote and filmed a public service announcement featuring more than a dozen public figures like Mayor Sally Russell and Police Chief Mike Krantz denouncing white supremacy and declaring that Bend can do more to make people of color feel safe in Central Oregon.
(Mike Hollern, an investor in The Bulletin, is also featured in this PSA video).
“If one person is unsafe, we’re all unsafe,” Mayor Sally Russell said in the video.
The effort was organized by Jer Swigart, who is a member of a group called Clergy for Justice. Swigart said people of color he knew shared they were feeling more unsafe as political rhetoric began ramping up toward the election. The effort also comes a month after political gatherings in Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park turned into a melee.
A couple of weeks ago, Swigart reached out to City Manager Eric King and Krantz and brought them together with people of color who are leaders in the community to figure out what could be done to make local people feel safer.
“How do we message together that there is no space for race and political based violence in Central Oregon?” Swigart told The Bulletin Friday.
The group ultimately decided to create a PSA to let the community know leaders in Bend take racism seriously and are expecting to be held accountable for addressing it, Swigart said. The city, which put up the $15,000 to make it happen with an expectation of reimbursement from community groups, decided to make it a priority after hearing the concerns of residents, King said.
“There is a lot of anxiety and fear, and that’s happening everywhere,” King said Friday. “Let’s do what we can do in Bend.”
The group also decided to provide resources — in this case, a hotline people can call if they are feeling intimidated or threatened but do not feel comfortable calling the police.
For right now, the resources are meant to help people through Election Day, he said. But the goal is to reevaluate after Election Day and see how this idea could work long term.
“We want to make sure everyone who calls Bend home feels safe,” he said.
Part of the vision for the hotline is to create a dynamic so marginalized community members can report an incident to an institution they already trust. The hotline will be staffed by people from several organizations, such as Clergy for Justice, the Latino Community Association, Mosaic Medical and others, Swigart said.
Depending on what is being reported, the organization could refer the incident to the police department for the caller. For others, it could mean sending a volunteer from one of these organizations to support them.
For example: Swigart has heard numerous stories from people of color that have observed pickup trucks that they have seen at other rallies and protests parked in front of their homes for hours.
Depending on the details, that’s something a hotline worker could refer to the Bend Police Department. Or it could mean Swigart himself going over and helping escort someone out of their own house to get away from the situation.
“There’s a history of feeling like Bend PD is indifferent (to their fears),” Swigart said.
Joanne Mina, the volunteer coordinator with Latino Community Association who was a part of the group to create the PSA, said the hotline is an important way to create accountability when it comes acts of racism or intimidation.
It can also be a good way to collect data on these kinds of incidents, which can help the community do something about them, since today there are very few consequences for racist behavior, she said.
She hopes the hotline, as well as the PSA, creates more dialogue in the community about racism and violence in Central Oregon.
“I feel unsafe. And I think many people of color feel unsafe,” she said.
Kelly Musgrove, a Realtor, Central Oregon Community College professor and member of the nonprofit Father’s Group, was also part of the group that created the message for the PSA. He hopes the PSA helps the community have more uncomfortable conversations about race, and helps other people of color like himself finally feel heard by people in power.
“Acknowledgement goes a long way,” he said. “You may not see it (as a white person), but have some empathy. Just because you haven’t seen it doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened.”
He also hopes it makes people realize that everyone regardless of politics has one important thing in common.
“We all want to be treated fairly,” he said. “We all want to be heard.”
