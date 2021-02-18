Three proposed developments that will result in more than 400 units of affordable housing have been given funding by the Bend City Council.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council approved three funding recommendations from the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. These projects altogether will receive $1.3 million from the city's affordable housing fund, which collects a portion of building permit fees for the purpose of buying and building deed restricted affordable housing.
"This is really so great for our city,” Councilor Megan Perkins said Wednesday.
The city will allocate $625,000 to the non profit Housing Works to buy approximately 5.5 acres of land to develop affordable housing, according to a city presentation. This land was designated as a part of House Bill 4079, which incorporated new land east of U.S. Highway 20 into the city's urban growth boundary as a part of an affordable housing pilot project in 2016.
About $475,000 will go to a project called the Mary Rose Place Apartments, which will be located at the intersection of Mary Rose Place and 27th Street in Northeast Bend.
The last $200,000 will go to the Bend Heroes Foundation’s Veterans Village project. The money will go toward building an emergency shelter that will provide services to homeless veterans. When completed, the village will include a community building for meals and services and 30 transitional housing units.
The city received more than $4 million worth of requests for project funding, said Ian Schmidt, a member of the affordable housing committee . These projects were chosen because they gave the city the most "bang for their buck" when it comes to the total number of units that would be built.
It is also notable that Bend attracted another national housing developer, Related Northwest, which is behind the Mary Rose Place Apartments, said Matt Martino, another member of the affordable housing committee, on Wednesday.
"This is showing what we are doing in Bend is starting to garner national attention and that we are on the right track,” Martino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.