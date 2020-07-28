A nature-based education program in Bend is gaining popularity as a way for young children to learn and play in the outdoors.
Interest in the Bend Forest School has increased even more in recent months, since the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty for traditional classroom schooling.
The program, located on 200 acres just northwest of Bend near Tumalo, allows children, 3 to 6, to climb trees, build forts and use their imaginations in the forest.
By next year, founder Rae Alberg wants to add a first grade curriculum and eventually welcome children up to the fifth grade, she said. She would need more space and shelters to add the additional children to the program.
“We have some big goals, and I feel like right now is the time,” Alberg said.
Alberg, who has worked two decades in early childhood development and mental health consulting, started the Bend Forest School in 2018 for her son, Loren, and one of his friends.
The program has since grown to six teachers overseeing 40 children at the Bend property. An additional 10 children will be welcomed at the Sunriver Nature Center, which offered its space for the upcoming school year.
The program canceled its summer session due to the virus, but will resume Sept. 9. It will host the children four hours a day, five days a week.
Alberg has a waiting list. Parents can contact her through the program’s website, www.bendforestschool.com. Alberg said she has received several emails from parents, who want to enroll their children.
“It was definitely trending in the last couple of years, but in the last three months the interest in our program has grown exponentially,” Alberg said.
The forest program, recognized by the Oregon Early Learning Division, is the first in Bend. It follows the curriculum from the Cedarsong Nature School in Vashon Island, Washington, which brought the nature school program to the United States.
Alberg said she sees the benefit of the program in her own children, Loren, 5, and Birdie, 3. Her children and the others always seem calmer and more focused when they are exploring outside, Alberg said.
“When they go outside, there is a general calmness,” she said. “Nature has a natural way of calming us down. It’s restorative to be out there.”
Spending time in the forest also builds the children’s empathy for living things like plants and insects and helps them become better stewards of nature when they are older, Alberg said.
“There are so many things they are able to play with and use their imagination,” she said. “It’s just for them to be able to follow what they are interested in.”
A main focus of the program is to let the children lead.
“These days, adults are so much in their space telling them what to do and how to play,” Alberg said. “One of our big goals at forest school is to step back and be a co-learner with them.”
When the program returns in September, the children will be in smaller groups and spaced apart as precautions from the coronavirus.
Despite the minor changes, the program will offer the same experience. Alberg said it is becoming an intriguing model for other schools and parents wondering what to do for their children during the pandemic.
“At this time,” Alberg said, “everyone is looking more at outdoor education.”
