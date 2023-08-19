The Bend Food Project, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding the hungry, operates on a system that makes it easy to lend a hand.

The nonprofit, founded in 2015, is 100% run by community volunteers, and has seen a lot of success given the simplicity of how it works and because of the impact it has.

Bend Food Project
Buy Now

Volunteers sort and organize food donations Aug. 12 at the Bend Food Project’s collection site in Bend.  
Bend Food Project
Buy Now

Randy Wagner, right, Tony Selle, center, and other volunteers unload food donations from vehicles Aug. 12 at the Bend Food Project’s collection site in Bend.  
Bend Food Project
Buy Now

Dave Hjorth, right, and other volunteers unload food donations from vehicles Aug. 12 at the Bend Food Project’s collection site in Bend.  
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com,

541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.