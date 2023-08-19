The Bend Food Project, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding the hungry, operates on a system that makes it easy to lend a hand.
The nonprofit, founded in 2015, is 100% run by community volunteers, and has seen a lot of success given the simplicity of how it works and because of the impact it has.
Bend Food Project relies on individual food donors who are given green tote bags to fill with nonperishable goods once every two months. Donors leave their full bags outside of their homes, and neighborhood coordinators — 245 of them — swing by, pick them up and drop them off at the nonprofit’s warehouse at 61505 American Lane. The food is then sorted by dozens of volunteers, and donated to The Giving Plate, Bend’s largest food pantry.
Ann Hanson, who volunteers as a neighborhood coordinator, said anybody can volunteer. She also said volunteering does not take too much time, but still has a major impact. When she started, she just reached out to her neighborhood walking group, and before she knew it she had a network of donors.
Hanson currently coordinates 17 households and only spends two hours every two months picking up bags and taking them to the drop-off site.
“We tell our new neighborhood coordinators there is no expectation on how many people they have. If they get one or two neighbors to donate and that is all they are comfortable with or all they can do, that is wonderful,” Hanson said. “That is three more bags of food that The Giving Plate would not have had otherwise. They’ve just fed a family.”
Abundant goodwill isn’t enough
On a recent Saturday in the nonprofit’s warehouse, dozens of volunteers hurried around organizing a multitude of donated food items. Community members drove by in a seemingly endless line to drop of their neighborhood’s green tote bags.
But the abundance of goodwill is not enough to keep up with the local explosion in hunger, said Sue Marceaux, who started the food project with her husband, Larry.
“Our food collections, thankfully, have grown over the years. We now today, will collect somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000 pounds of food. It sounds like a lot, but the need has increased faster,” Sue Marceaux said, as the noisy warehouse buzzed with activity.
“The Giving Plate, last year at this time, would have 85 people a day,” she said. “Now they have 135 a day. So, our donations don’t keep up anymore. They (The Giving Plate) are out buying food every day now. This will last maybe three weeks.”
Marceaux said while the food project hopes to continue expanding and to one day provide food to Bend’s other food pantries, like St. Vincent de Paul of Bend, and the Salvation Army, it is working with what it has at the moment. She blames the economy for the spike in local hunger.
“The cost of food, the cost of gas, the cost of housing is just astronomical,” Marceaux said. “The people who go into the food pantries, they are just a crisis away from being homeless. They are working families, both mom and dad work, and they just can’t make it — through no fault of their own.”
A Subaru ‘filled to the gills’
It would not be an uncommon site to see Signe and Gary Timm’s Subaru Forester driving around Bend packed full with green tote bags full of food. The Timms have volunteered as neighborhood coordinators since 2016 and currently coordinate 13 households, Signe Timm said.
“We drive our Subaru and it is filled to the gills,” Signe Timm said. “Donations have been going up. I would say people have been very generous and it continues to go up slightly. But the need has also gone up.
“Of course we are not meeting the need, which breaks my heart.” Timm said she and her husband met while both working as case workers in Indiana. She said growing up in a middle-class household did not prepare her for the things she would see working in social work.
She said she was horrified to see people starving, with nothing in their refrigerators, no heat and unable to pay the rent. She eventually opened up her own social work practice and dedicated herself to helping others.
“In my opinion, people need to open their hearts to those people, and their wallets,” Timm said. “When you know people are hungry and that children can’t think in school, you do something about it. That is what this is all about.”
Gary Timm said he and his wife have a lot of fun driving to their neighbors’ houses and picking up food. He said they wouldn’t be able to stuff another bag into their Subaru even if they wanted to, a testament to the community’s generosity. But the couple is willing to make multiple trips if necessary.
“We just hate to see people go hungry, and there are so many. The town is getting more expensive,” Gary Timm said. “I think it is just getting a lot harder for people to feed themselves, and we just want to do what we can to help.”
