Bend Fire & Rescue welcomed its first fire engine for Station 306 on Tuesday, a major addition that officials believe will improve emergency services in one of the busiest parts of the city.
Emergency responders, city of Bend officials and members of the public gathered at the station at the base of Pilot Butte to celebrate the new engine, which will focus on providing fire and emergency medical services for communities in the center of the city.
“This engine is immediately going to become the busiest in Bend,” said Bend Fire & Rescue Capt. Jim Thurston.
The ceremony was a milestone for the $3.9 million, 10,000 square-foot station, which opened in 2019 but has seen fire services delayed due to struggles staffing it. Until Tuesday, the red brick station, which was hailed by architects as a state-of-the-art building, housed just a few ambulance operators.
The event included speeches from high-ranking city and public safety officials who described the engine as an essential way to deal with increasing emergency calls in the growing city. Mayor Melanie Kebler said Tuesday that emergency calls in Bend have increased 18% in the past three years.
“We all know Bend is continuing to grow and that means the demand for services continues to grow,” Kebler said, adding: “This engine and the people who are going to staff it are going to be providing really essential emergency services that are going to save lives in our community.”
People played bagpipes and snare drums Tuesday morning. Local elementary school students, wearing black and white helmets, used rags to wipe down the shiny red engine. Then, the students pushed the massive new engine through the doors of the station, all with a little help from emergency responders who had turned it on and put it in reverse, slowly.
A community effort to push a new engine into its station has been a fire department tradition since the 1800s, Bend fire officials said.
“This is a cause worthy of celebration,” Bend Fire & Rescue Chief Todd Riley told the crowd on the brisk winter morning.
Bill Boos, the department’s deputy chief of operations, estimates the engine could improve emergency response times by as much as 20 or 30 seconds.
Drew Norris, deputy chief of emergency medicine for Bend Fire & Rescue, said those are critical moments for someone caught in an emergency.
“In cardiac arrest or medical emergency, that’s huge,” said Norris, who said those seconds could mean the difference between whether a person survives or not.
The additional engine also lessens the load for other stations on the outer parts of town that have previously responded to this area over the years, officials said Tuesday.
“It’s arrived, thank goodness,” said George Roshak, president of the Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District No. 2.
Roshak said the engine provides advanced life support services, giving it the proper facilities to respond to medical calls, which he said make up roughly four out of five emergency calls in the city. And the station’s positioning near major medical facilities means that this will be a high response area, he said.
“This is going to be a busy station,” he said.
Now, city officials are in talks over a proposed levy to fund additional staffing at the station. How much funding is needed has yet to be determined, public safety officials said Tuesday.
Ben Davis, a firefighter paramedic for the station on the west side of town, said that he has personally witnessed the increased calls that officials described Tuesday. He said fast response times are critical in moments where someone needs to be resuscitated quickly. And he said that passing a possible levy to staff the station is crucial.
“It’s going to keep staffing and have the potential to add more staffing, which we need,” he said as sirens blared in the background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.